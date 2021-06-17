E3 2021 might be officially done, but the various publishers and developers are not quite yet finished with their announcements and events of the summer, and that includes Xbox. As announced at the conclusion of Xbox's E3 2021 presentation on Sunday, an extended games showcase called, aptly enough, Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will take place later today at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Known developers that will make an appearance include the likes of 343 Industries, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Rare, and more.

How to Watch the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended

Helpfully, Xbox has already started a placeholder premiere stream for the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended over on YouTube. For ease of access, we have gone ahead and embedded that above. It should start playing right at the appropriate time and will likely convert to an archived stream after the fact. At the moment, it does not appear that Xbox will stream the extended games showcase elsewhere, but that could simply be a case of not having been added to the official Xbox Twitch channel schedule.

What to Expect From the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended

Here is the thing about the extended games showcase today: based on how Xbox has described it, don't expect any massive announcements. Instead, expect something more like Nintendo Treehouse streams where developers talk about their upcoming games. Even so, maybe Xbox will sneak a little something special into the mix, but I would not count on it. "This special showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast’s and Gamertag Radio’s, Parris Lilly, will air on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT," Xbox stated as part of the initial announcement. "It will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world."

As noted above, the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended is set to take place later today at 1PM ET/10AM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

