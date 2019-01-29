Xbox Games With Gold for February Revealed

Every month, Xbox offers free titles with their Games With Gold program that allows players to get their game on – for free – while their membership is still active. February’s games have been revealed that brings a little something for everyone next month.

Whether you are feeling a light-hearted challenge with Super Bomberman R, or looking to get your gore on with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, there’s quite the selection spanning across genres for the next month. Or, if you want to go last gen, you can experience the brotherhood in more detail with an Assassin’s Creed favorite.

Ready for freebies lie on the horizon? Let’s get started!

Xbox One

For Xbox One players looking for something “this gen,” February brings with it Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon for the whole month, while Super Bomberman R will be available for free from February 16th to March 15th.

Courtesy of Xbox Wire:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Jump into retro-style gaming with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. With the involvement of the legendary Koji Igarashi, this action-adventure title harkens back to some of the classic side-scrolling games of the past. Switch your play among several different characters, each with their own unique abilities, as you travel perilous lands to defeat the evil demon lurking in the forbidden castle.

Super Bomberman R

Step into the fun, because Super Bomberman R is back and better than ever! Eight Bomberman heroes journey to space to fight the Evil Emperor Buggler, but now with the help of the Master Chief — exclusive to the Xbox One version — use your state-of-the-art combat armor to help win the day. Play alone or with a friend because this is the biggest Bomberman game ever.

The Xbox 360 games that are available next month are also a part of the Xbox Backwards Compatibility program, so if you don’t have the last gen console anymore — that doesn’t mean you have to miss out.

Xbox 360

February 1st will offer Assassin’s Creed Rogue until February 15yh, while Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be free until the end of the month.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Continue the adventures of your ancestors in Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Set in the chaotic moments of the French and Indian War, relive the days of Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young outcast assassin who slowly morphs into a deadly assassin hunter due to tragedy. The dark transformation your character goes through will shape the future of the Brotherhood forever.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. In this classic title from the original Xbox, begin your journey as a student eager to learn as you interact with famous Star Wars characters and locations. In the end, you’ll face the ultimate choice: the good and freedom of the light or the tantalizing power of the dark side.

Xbox Games With Gold

Please note that in order to take advantage of these free games, an active Xbox Live membership is required. As per Microsoft, “As an Xbox Live Gold Member, you get the most advanced multiplayer, bonus games, and exclusive member discounts in Microsoft Store. With Xbox Live Gold, you can stay connected with friends, family, and Xbox Live members around the world.”

Excited for the month ahead? What other titles would you like to see make it into the Games With Gold rotation?