Xbox Games with Gold for March Revealed

Microsoft announced this week the new selection of free Games with Gold that’s coming next month for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The four games included being given away for free throughout March are Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, and Sonic Generations. The Batman game will be available throughout the entire month while the other three games will be downloadable at different times.

Like most monthly offerings of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, these four games from Microsoft for March look to encompass a variety of interests. Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season is the headliner and will therefore be available throughout the entire month.

The full schedule of when each of the games will be available can be found below courtesy of Microsoft’s announcement:

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season: Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero: Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2: Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Sonic Generations: Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

This Batman game is the one created by Telltale Games that takes players on an episodic adventure where they’re able to play as both Bruce Wayne and Batman.

“Return to the streets of Gotham and punish the criminal element in Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season,” a preview of the game read. “As both Batman and Bruce Wayne, you’ll need to navigate uneasy alliances while undertaking a perilous series of deceptions. With the return of the Riddler to terrorize the city, and an even larger threat on the horizon, how deep into the darkness will Batman descend.”

Note that this version of the game is not the Shadows Edition which was announced late last year, though it still has all the episodes the game offers.

Along with Half-Genie Hero, the other Xbox One game in the lineup, the two Xbox 360 games available through backwards compatibility should satisfy any retro interests with Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Sonic Generations.

Each of these games will be available to download next month, but until then, you still have time to get February’s games.