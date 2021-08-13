Xbox Reveals Life-Size Halo Infinite Warthog

✖

At the world premiere for 20th Century Studios' new film Free Guy, Xbox had a life-sized scale replica of a Warthog from Halo Infinite on display. The fully functional vehicle was created by motorsport company Hoonigan Industries, who worked closely with developer 343 Industries using hi-res images from the upcoming game. The vehicle features 43-inch tires, 20-inch wheels, 1000+ horsepower, and a twin turbo small block Ford V8 engine. It's an impressive take on the Halo staple, and fans of the franchise might want to check out Free Guy, as Xbox Wire has teased that the Warthog might make an appearance!

An image of Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds with the Warthog can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Halo Infinite’s Warthog rumbled across the red carpet during the @FreeGuyMovie world premiere. Learn more about @TheHoonigans custom-built vehicle here: https://t.co/zpCTpsxtFL — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 4, 2021

Halo Infinite represents this year's biggest Xbox release, so it's not surprising to see the game getting a major push from Microsoft. The title was initially meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X, but was delayed by a year following some negative reception. It remains to be seen whether or not that year has been well-spent by 343 Industries, but the game's technical preview released last week, so fans are starting to get an idea of what to expect! Unfortunately, a set release date has not been announced, at this time.

For those unfamiliar with Free Guy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as an NPC in a video game. The movie will include appearances by multiple famous streamers, including Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Imane "Pokimane" Anys. The movie will release in theaters on August 13th. This is actually the second promotion we've seen between Xbox and the film; last week, Xbox hosted a poll to determine the best NPC ever, with Guy from the film up against multiple characters from titles available on Game Pass.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Would you like to ride in a real-life version of the Warthog?