Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Bargains On Call of Duty, Star Wars Games

Most of this week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, giving you just over a few days (until about 6 AM EDT next Tuesday) to pick up some great bargains for Xbox One. These include a number of hit titles, as well as some cool indies, like Firewatch and Celeste.

Perhaps the most noteworthy deals are the Call of Duty games, as WWII and a number of other titles are available for a lower price. This is a good chance to revisit some recent favorites you might have missed, like Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare. Modern Warfare Remastered is also up for grabs in case you missed it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars games are also on sale, including Battlefront II, which can be yours for relatively cheap (around $24); Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens; and the Star Wars Pinball FX3 table packs, including the Season 1 Bundle and Unsung Heroes.

Here’s the full rundown of deals you can get right now!

Xbox One Deals

Alien Isolation- $7.50

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $10.00

Battlefield 1: Revolution- $15.00

I, Zombie- $2.00

Monster Hunter: World- $44.99

Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition- $52.49

NBA 2K18- $30.00

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition- $50.00

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold- $75.00

TorqueL Physics Modified Edition- $6.99

Wired Twin-Stick Bundle- $14.99

Worms Anniversary Edition- $14.87

ZAZEN Zen Meditation Game- $6.99

Blackwood Crossing- $10.39

Bleed Complete Bundle- $22.39

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition- $19.80

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition- $35.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Deluxe- $59.99

Call of Duty: Ghosts- $19.80

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition- $50.00

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Legacy Edition- $40.00

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Launch Edition- $19.80

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered- $23.99

Call of Duty: WWII- $38.99

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition- $74.99

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Candleman- $10.49

Celeste- $15.99

Everspace- $14.99

Firewatch- $5.00

Gone Home Console Edition- $3.75

I, Hope- $7.99

Jump, Step, Jump- $5.35

Knee Deep- $6.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $10.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $15.00

Mulaka- $17.99

Never Alone Arctic Collection- $3.60

Night In the Woods- $13.99

Perception- $9.20

Pinball FX3 Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle- $17.99

Pinball FX3 Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes- $3.49

Rime- $15.00

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $24.00

Silence: The Whispered World 2- $14.99

Tacoma- $14.99

The Coma- Recut- $7.50

The Inner World- $7.50

The Town of Light- $10.00

The Turing Test- $6.60

Typoman- $3.90

We Are the Dwarves- $8.24

What Remains of Edith Finch- $11.99

Wheels of Aurelia- $3.00

(Xbox 360 deals weren’t provided at the time of news release, but we’ll let you know what games are added!)

What Do We Recommend?

First off, if you’re into indie games at all, you must own Celeste, as it’s a truly inspired game. On top of that, Night In the Woods, What Remains of Edith Finch and I, Hope are ideal picks as well

If it’s Star Wars games you’re after, Battlefront II is a safe bet, especially for its lower price tag and its revamped progression system. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a lot of fun too, especially if you’re a fan of the movie.

As for Call of Duty, well, WWII is an amazing way to go, though Advanced Warfare and Black Ops III are worth the investment as well.

Plus, Monster Hunter: World is on sale, and it’s depth will more than make up for the money you pour into it.

Happy shopping!