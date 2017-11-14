Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Huge Markdowns On Deadpool, Sonic The Hedgehog Games

This week’s Xbox Live Games With Gold deals have gone live, days before Microsoft is set to kick off its huge Black Friday digital sale. The bigger deals for the week will be coming at that time, but, for now, you can still score quite a few good bargains.

This includes Deadpool, Activision’s action/adventure featuring the smarmy superhero. The game will be delisted later this week, so it’s your last chance to score it on Xbox Live platforms for dirt cheap. It’s only $12.50 on Xbox One, and $11.99 on Xbox 360. And you don’t even need to be a Gold member to snag it. Better hurry, though, because once November 21st at 6 AM EDT rolls around, it’s gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the rundown of sale items you’ll find this week!

Note: Titles with “*” next to them are deals for Xbox Live Gold members only.

Xbox One Games

Xbox 360