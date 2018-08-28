Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Capcom Deals, Including Huge Marvel vs. Capcom Sale

Though it looks like the deals are still coming together as the night goes on, a number of Xbox Live Deals With Gold have already gone live — and it’s a good time to clean up on Capcom games.

You’ll be able to get your hands on a number of compilations, as well as Marvel vs. Capcom games, for a great discount if you’re a Gold subscriber. The sale prices appear to be good through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT, so you’ve got time to clean house over the next seven days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those MvC games have hit the lowest sale price yet, with Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 going for just $10; the standard version of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite available for $15.99; and the Deluxe Edition of Infinite, complete with all downloadable characters, selling for just $23.99.

In addition, you can find the following deals on the Xbox Live Marketplace, including some great savings on Mega Man and Dead Rising titles:

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition- $20.00

Forza Motorsport 7/Forza Horizon 3 Bundle- $49.49

MX Vs. ATV: All Out- $29.99

Shining Resonance Refrain- $39.99

Unravel Two- $14.99

Unravel Yarny Bundle- $19.99

Dead Rising- $8.00

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $8.00

Dead Rising 4- $23.99

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition- $35.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $20.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition- $67.49

Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition- $48.99

Forza Motorsport 7- $29.99

L.A. Noire- $20.00

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $15.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $23.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $6.00

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $15.00

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $11.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Resident Evil- $8.00

Resident Evil 0- $8.00

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $6.00

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $10.00

The Disney Afternoon Collection in itself is a stellar deal, with numerous NES classics for around a buck a piece. You can’t get the NES prices for anywhere near that price. Not to mention a great package deal on the Mega Man Legacy Collection games, just in time to get you warmed up for Mega Man 11 in October.

And, again, this is the lowest price you can get on Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which is actually a better fighter than most people give it credit for. Not to mention Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for just a ten spot.

So hurry and get these deals while they last!