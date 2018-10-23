Xbox Live Deals With Gold Celebrates Shocktober With Horror Games and More

Considering that Halloween is coming next week, it only makes sense that Microsoft offer up some deals on horror games with this week’s Deals With Gold update. But there are some other noteworthy bargains as well.
Available now through October 30th at 6 AM EDT (giving you just under a whole week to clean up), the following deals provide some good savings on a number of favorites, including Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, Friday the 13th: The Game, the Dead Rising series, a variety of Resident Evil games, some of the Fortnite packs and more. You can also get some solid savings on backward compatible games, including the entire Dead Space trilogy!
L.A. Noire, Lego the Incredibles and More
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION – $25.00 – 50% off
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition – $30.00 – 50% off
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition – $20.00 – 50% off
InnerSpace – $10.00 – 50% off
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $20.00 – 50% off
L.A. Noire – $20.00 – 50% off
LEGO The Incredibles – $40.19 – 33% off
Premium Pool Arena – $5.00 – 50% off
Reus – $3.75 – 75% off
RiftStar Raiders – $13.99 – 30% off
Romancing SaGa 2 – $18.74 – 25% off
Starpoint Gemini Warlords – $22.74 – 35% off
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker – $8.44 – 35% off
The Park – $3.90 – 70% off
The Path of Motus – $11.24 – 25% off
Titan Quest – $9.00 – 70% off
de Blob 2 – $9.00 – 70% off
Aven Colony – $9.90 – 67% off
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $44.99 – 25% off
Haunted Halloween ’86 – $5.00 – 50% off
Outbreak Bundle – $6.00 – 50% off
Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $4.50 – 50% off
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles – $2.50 – 50% off
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack – $16.80 – 60% off
Yooka-Laylee – $13.20 – 67% off
Shocktober Deals: Alien Isolation, Dead Rising and More
7 Days to Die – $20.99 – 30% off
>observer_ – $12.00 – 60% off
Agony – $20.00 – 50% off
Alien: Isolation – $9.00 – 70% off
Alien: Isolation – The Collection – $12.00 – 70% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles – $14.99 – 25% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $6.99 – 30% off
DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle – $9.00 – 75% off
Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Island Definitive Collection – $20.00 – 50% off
Dead Island Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off
Dead Rising – $6.00 – 70% off
Dead Rising 2 – $6.00 – 70% off
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $6.00 – 70% off
Dead Rising 4 – $20.00 – 50% off
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $20.99 – 30% off
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.50 – 70% off
Devil May Cry HD Collection – $17.99 – 40% off
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle – $24.74 – 45% off
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $9.90 – 67% off
Dying Light – $14.99 – 25% off
Flipping Death – $13.39 – 33% off
Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $30.00 – 50% off
Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack – $20.00 – 50% off
Friday the 13th: The Game – $6.00 – 85% off
Gears of War 4 – $15.99 – 60% off
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – $23.99 – 60% off
Graveyard Keeper – $13.39 – 33% off
Hello Neighbor – $19.49 – 35% off
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – $11.24 – 25% off
Home Sweet Home – $17.99 – 10% off
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard – $29.99 – 25% off
How To Survive 2 – $7.50 – 50% off
Hungry Shark World – $6.99 – 30% off
Shocktober Deals: Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 and More
Killing Floor 2 – $20.00 – 50% off
Layers of Fear – $6.00 – 70% off
Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle – $20.00 – 50% off
Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.00 – 85% off
Nightmare Boy – $8.44 – 35% off
Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection – $7.50 – 50% off
Outlast 2 – $9.00 – 70% off
Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $6.25 – 75% off
Pinstripe – $9.74 – 35% off
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $8.00 – 60% off
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – $8.25 – 67% off
Prey – $15.00 – 50% off
RESIDENT EVIL 5 – $8.00 – 60% off
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – $19.49 – 35% off
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% off
RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS – $8.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil – $8.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil 0 – $8.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil 6 – $8.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $16.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.00 – 60% off
Resident Evil Triple Pack – $29.75 – 50% off
Rise of Insanity – $6.69 – 33% off
SOMA – $12.00 – 60% off
Sea of Thieves – $38.99 – 35% off
Slender: The Arrival – $1.50 – 85% off
Splash Blast Panic – $9.74 – 35% off
State Of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition – $32.49 – 35% off
State of Decay 2 – $19.49 – 35% off
Strange Brigade – $37.49 – 25% off
Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 25% off
The Evil Within – $10.00 – 50% off
The Walking Dead: Season Two – $10.49 – 30% off
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.49 – 30% off
Transference – $17.49 – 30% off
Voodoo Vince: Remastered – $4.94 – 67% off
We Happy Few – $44.99 – 25% off
We Happy Few Digital Deluxe – $63.99 – 20% off
Zombie Army Trilogy – $15.00 – 70% off
Resident Evil 4 – $8.00 – 60% off
Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games: Dead Space and More
Alice Madness Returns – $4.99
Army of Two – $4.94
Alien Isolation – $12.49
Alien Colonial Marines – $7.99
Bully – $5.99
Condemned Criminal Origins – $9.99
Dante’s Inferno -$4.94
Darkstalkers Resurrection – $2.99
Darksiders – $1.99
Darksiders II – $1.99
Dead Rising – $5.99
Dead Rising 2 – $5.99
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99
Dead Rising 2 Case Zero – $3.49
Dead Rising 2 Case West – $6.99
Dead Space – $3.74
Dead Space 2 – $4.99
Dead Space 3 – $4.99
Devil May Cry 4 – $4.99
Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99
DmC – $4.99
Guardian Heroes – $1.24
How to Survive – $3.74
Hydrophobia – $1.99
MotoGP – $3.99
Murdered Soul Suspect – $2.24
Operation Darkness – $2.49
Painkiller Hell & Damnation – $2.99
Prey – $3.99
Resident Evil 0 – $4.99
Resident Evil 4 – $4.99
Resident Evil 5 – $4.99
Resident Evil 6 – $4.99
Resident Evil Code Veronica X – $4.99
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $3.99
Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99
Rockstar Table Tennis – $5.99
Shadows of the Damned – $4.99
Spec Ops The Line – $5.99
State of Decay – $4.99
Zeno Clash II – $7.49
Zombie Driver HD – $1.99