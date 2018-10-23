Xbox Live Deals With Gold Celebrates Shocktober With Horror Games and More

Considering that Halloween is coming next week, it only makes sense that Microsoft offer up some deals on horror games with this week’s Deals With Gold update. But there are some other noteworthy bargains as well.

Available now through October 30th at 6 AM EDT (giving you just under a whole week to clean up), the following deals provide some good savings on a number of favorites, including Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, Friday the 13th: The Game, the Dead Rising series, a variety of Resident Evil games, some of the Fortnite packs and more. You can also get some solid savings on backward compatible games, including the entire Dead Space trilogy!

L.A. Noire, Lego the Incredibles and More

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION – $25.00 – 50% off

Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition – $30.00 – 50% off

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition – $20.00 – 50% off

InnerSpace – $10.00 – 50% off

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $20.00 – 50% off

L.A. Noire – $20.00 – 50% off

LEGO The Incredibles – $40.19 – 33% off

Premium Pool Arena – $5.00 – 50% off

Reus – $3.75 – 75% off

RiftStar Raiders – $13.99 – 30% off

Romancing SaGa 2 – $18.74 – 25% off

Starpoint Gemini Warlords – $22.74 – 35% off

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker – $8.44 – 35% off

The Park – $3.90 – 70% off

The Path of Motus – $11.24 – 25% off

Titan Quest – $9.00 – 70% off

de Blob 2 – $9.00 – 70% off

Aven Colony – $9.90 – 67% off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $44.99 – 25% off

Haunted Halloween ’86 – $5.00 – 50% off

Outbreak Bundle – $6.00 – 50% off

Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $4.50 – 50% off

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles – $2.50 – 50% off

Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack – $16.80 – 60% off

Yooka-Laylee – $13.20 – 67% off

Shocktober Deals: Alien Isolation, Dead Rising and More

7 Days to Die – $20.99 – 30% off

>observer_ – $12.00 – 60% off

Agony – $20.00 – 50% off

Alien: Isolation – $9.00 – 70% off

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – $12.00 – 70% off

Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles – $14.99 – 25% off

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $6.99 – 30% off

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle – $9.00 – 75% off

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $20.00 – 50% off

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% off

Dead Rising – $6.00 – 70% off

Dead Rising 2 – $6.00 – 70% off

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $6.00 – 70% off

Dead Rising 4 – $20.00 – 50% off

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $20.99 – 30% off

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.50 – 70% off

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $17.99 – 40% off

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle – $24.74 – 45% off

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $9.90 – 67% off

Dying Light – $14.99 – 25% off

Flipping Death – $13.39 – 33% off

Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $30.00 – 50% off

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack – $20.00 – 50% off

Friday the 13th: The Game – $6.00 – 85% off

Gears of War 4 – $15.99 – 60% off

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – $23.99 – 60% off

Graveyard Keeper – $13.39 – 33% off

Hello Neighbor – $19.49 – 35% off

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – $11.24 – 25% off

Home Sweet Home – $17.99 – 10% off

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard – $29.99 – 25% off

How To Survive 2 – $7.50 – 50% off

Hungry Shark World – $6.99 – 30% off

Shocktober Deals: Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 and More

Killing Floor 2 – $20.00 – 50% off

Layers of Fear – $6.00 – 70% off

Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle – $20.00 – 50% off

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.00 – 85% off

Nightmare Boy – $8.44 – 35% off

Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection – $7.50 – 50% off

Outlast 2 – $9.00 – 70% off

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $6.25 – 75% off

Pinstripe – $9.74 – 35% off

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $8.00 – 60% off

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – $8.25 – 67% off

Prey – $15.00 – 50% off

RESIDENT EVIL 5 – $8.00 – 60% off

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – $19.49 – 35% off

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% off

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS – $8.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil – $8.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil 0 – $8.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil 6 – $8.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $16.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $12.00 – 60% off

Resident Evil Triple Pack – $29.75 – 50% off

Rise of Insanity – $6.69 – 33% off

SOMA – $12.00 – 60% off

Sea of Thieves – $38.99 – 35% off

Slender: The Arrival – $1.50 – 85% off

Splash Blast Panic – $9.74 – 35% off

State Of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition – $32.49 – 35% off

State of Decay 2 – $19.49 – 35% off

Strange Brigade – $37.49 – 25% off

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 25% off

The Evil Within – $10.00 – 50% off

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $10.49 – 30% off

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.49 – 30% off

Transference – $17.49 – 30% off

Voodoo Vince: Remastered – $4.94 – 67% off

We Happy Few – $44.99 – 25% off

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe – $63.99 – 20% off

Zombie Army Trilogy – $15.00 – 70% off

Resident Evil 4 – $8.00 – 60% off

Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games: Dead Space and More

Alice Madness Returns – $4.99

Army of Two – $4.94

Alien Isolation – $12.49

Alien Colonial Marines – $7.99

Bully – $5.99

Condemned Criminal Origins – $9.99

Dante’s Inferno -$4.94

Darkstalkers Resurrection – $2.99

Darksiders – $1.99

Darksiders II – $1.99

Dead Rising – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Case Zero – $3.49

Dead Rising 2 Case West – $6.99

Dead Space – $3.74

Dead Space 2 – $4.99

Dead Space 3 – $4.99

Devil May Cry 4 – $4.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99

DmC – $4.99

Guardian Heroes – $1.24

How to Survive – $3.74

Hydrophobia – $1.99

MotoGP – $3.99

Murdered Soul Suspect – $2.24

Operation Darkness – $2.49

Painkiller Hell & Damnation – $2.99

Prey – $3.99

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99

Resident Evil 4 – $4.99

Resident Evil 5 – $4.99

Resident Evil 6 – $4.99

Resident Evil Code Veronica X – $4.99

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $3.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99

Rockstar Table Tennis – $5.99

Shadows of the Damned – $4.99

Spec Ops The Line – $5.99

State of Decay – $4.99

Zeno Clash II – $7.49

Zombie Driver HD – $1.99