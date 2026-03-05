Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and More Included in Fanatical’s Capcom Bundle Deal

Some Steam libraries still somehow have a Capcom-shaped hole in it. If that sounds like you, now’s a great time to fix that! Fanatical is running a Capcom Favorites “Build Your Own Bundle” deal as part of its BundleFest promotion. It includes iconic franchises, flexible pricing, and prices that drop to roughly $6 per game. (Yes, really.)

How the Bundle Actually Works

Unlike those bundles where someone else decides you definitely need that one game you already own, Fanatical’s build-your-own format lets you pick exactly what you want. The tiered pricing looks like this:

2 games – roughly $6.50 each

3 games – roughly $6.33 each

4 games – roughly $6.25 each

The more you grab, the more you save. Honestly, though, even the two-game tier is a solid deal given the full-priced titles on offer. The promotion is part of Fanatical’s limited-time BundleFest event, so this won’t be sitting around forever.

The Big Names You’re Here For

Let’s talk about the headliners, because they’re pretty impressive.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition is the full package as the first-person survival horror that brought the franchise roaring back to form, complete with the Season Pass. If you haven’t experienced the Baker family’s, er… “hospitality” yet, this is a steal. Right next to it is Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline entry, which delivers cinematic storytelling, gorgeous visuals, and enough nightmare fuel to keep you up past midnight on a random Tuesday.

Monster Hunter: World Deluxe Edition is also in the mix, Capcom’s massive action RPG where you track, study, and hunt increasingly ridiculous creatures across lush, living ecosystems..

And if you’re a fighting game fan, Capcom Fighting Collection packs in 10 classic arcade fighters, including titles from the Street Fighter and Darkstalkers universes. Nostalgia is included at no extra charge.

Deep Cuts Worth Your Attention

The bundle doesn’t stop at the heavy hitters. There’s plenty of variety here for fans across different genres:

Horror, fighters, RPGs, puzzle-adventures, and platformers. The selection covers a lot of ground.

Great News for Steam Deck Owners

If you’re gaming on a Steam Deck, you’ll be happy to know that 14 titles in the bundle are verified or playable on Steam Deck. Pair that with instant digital delivery via Steam keys, and you could theoretically be hunting monsters on your handheld before dinner.

The flexibility here is what makes this deal stand out. You’re not forced into a preset package. You pick your games, you pick your savings tier, and you walk away with official Steam keys for some of the best titles Capcom has put out in the last two decades.

Head over to Fanatical and check out the Capcom Favorites Build-Your-Own Bundle before BundleFest wraps up. Quantities and time are limited, and your Steam library deserves better than that Capcom-shaped hole.