Demon Slayer Fans Can Save Big on The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Right Now

With Infinity Castle’s theater run coming to a close, the right moment to jump into Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is right now.

And perfect timing, because Amazon has dropped the price on both the Nintendo Switch and PS5 versions from $59.99 down to $39.99. That’s a 33% drop! For anime fans and fighting game lovers alike, getting a brand-new release for under $40 is the kind of deal that doesn’t stick around long.

What Exactly Is This Game?

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is the bigger, bolder, and more fleshed-out sequel to the original Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, developed by Sega and built around the massively popular Demon Slayer anime series. If you played the first game and wished it had more story, more characters, and more of those jaw-dropping anime moments translated into playable form, this is exactly what you were asking for.

It’s an arena-style fighting game that blends cinematic storytelling with combo-heavy, visually explosive combat. Basically, it looks like the anime and plays like a dream.

The Story Goes Deep

The story mode doesn’t just skim the surface. It digs into three major arcs from the anime: the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the Hashira Training Arc. You follow Tanjiro Kamado through some of the series’ most dramatic and emotionally charged moments, complete with animated cutscenes and full character dialogue.

If you’ve already watched these arcs and sobbed accordingly (no judgment whatsoever), experiencing them interactively hits different. It’s one thing to watch Tanjiro push through impossible odds. It’s another to be Tanjiro pushing through impossible odds.

40+ Characters to Choose From

One of the biggest upgrades over the first game is the roster. You’re looking at more than 40 playable characters, which is a serious jump. That includes Tanjiro and the core crew, demons from across the series, and (perhaps most excitingly) all nine Hashira, the most powerful members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Each character brings their own fighting style and abilities to the table, so whether you want to play as a water-breathing swordsman or an absolutely terrifying Upper Moon demon, you’ve got options.

Gameplay That Rewards Both Casuals and Competitors

The combat system is built around flashy combos, special moves, and those signature anime-style ability blasts that make the fights feel wildly cinematic. The single-player content has been significantly expanded, so you’re not just grinding through versus matches. There’s real meat to the solo experience.

That said, if you do want to go head-to-head with friends or test your roster knowledge in versus mode, it’s all there waiting for you.

The Amazon listing currently sits at an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars across hundreds of reviews. Players are consistently calling out the smooth, improved combat mechanics, the faithfulness to the source material, and the sheer size of the character roster as standout wins. For a fighting game tied to an anime license, that kind of reception is high praise.

If you’re a Demon Slayer fan, this one’s a no-brainer at $39.99. If you played the first Hinokami Chronicles and wanted more, this delivers exactly that. And if you’re a fighting game player who just loves a well-built anime brawler with style to spare, this absolutely scratches that itch.