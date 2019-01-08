Xbox Live Deals With Gold Slashes Prices On Hit THQ Games, Including ‘Darksiders’

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it’s a good week to pick up some titles from THQ Nordic!

A variety of the publisher’s Xbox One and Xbox 360 games have been slashed in pricing, including Darksiders III, which just came out late last year. It’s now available for $53.99, or you can get all three games in the series in the Blades & Whip Edition for just $74.99.

In addition, various other THQ hits are marked down, including backward compatible games like Red Faction: Armageddon and MX Vs. ATV Reflex. There are also some notable EA titles that are marked down to $5 apiece, including the sleeper hit Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and the multiplayer favorite Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

Check out the highlights from the sale below. You’ve got until next Tuesday, January 15th, at 6 AM EDT to take advantage!

Xbox One Deals: Darksiders, Hollow Knight and More

Alekhine’s Gun- $7.50

Baja: Edge of Control HD- $6.00

Black Mirror- $8.00

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $8.00

Darksiders Fury’s Collection- War and Death (Darksiders I + II)- $12.00

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition- $9.00

Darksiders III- $53.99

Darksiders III: Blades & Whip Edition- $74.99

Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition- $59.99

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition- $6.00

De Blob- $4.00

De Blob 2- $7.50

Dead Alliance- $10.00

Elex- $24.00

Extinction- $15.00

Flipping Death- $9.99

Forgotton Anne- $13.99

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut- $2.25

GoNNER: Blueberry Edition- $6.49

Goosebumps: The Game- $6.00

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition- $8.99

Hover- $17.49

I Am Bread- $3.24

Inside My Radio- $3.74

Late Shift- $6.24

Layers of Fear- $4.99

Lock’s Quest- $3.00

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5.00

MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $7.50

Neon Chrome- $7.49

Nine Parchments- $4.99

Oddworld New n’ Tasty Deluxe Edition- $20.99

Owlboy- $14.99

Planet of the Eyes- $2.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Frosty Deluxe Edition- $5.00

Rad Rodgers- $5.00

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered- $12.00

Sine Mora EX- $3.00

Slime-San Superslime Edition- $8.99

Song of the Deep- $3.75

Soul Axiom- $3.74

Splash Blast Panic- $10.04

Submerged- $2.99

The Adventure Pals- $10.49

The Surge: Augmented Edition- $19.80

The Surge- $10.00

Titan Quest- $12.00

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap- $9.99

Ys Origin- $9.99

Xbox 360 Games: THQ Favorites and More

Avatar The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth- $2.99

Conan- $2.99

Costume Quest- $2.24

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon- $2.99

Darksiders- $2.99

Darksiders II (Backward compatible)- $2.99

De Blob 2 (Backward compatible)- $2.99

Destroy All Humans! (Backward compatible)- $2.99

Frontlines: Fuel of War (Backward compatible)- $2.24

Full Spectrum Warrior (Backward compatible)- $2.24

Juju (Backward compatible)- $2.24

Legend of Kay Anniversary- $4.49

MX Unleashed (Backward compatible)- $2.24

MX Vs. ATV Alive- $2.99

MX Vs. ATV Reflex (Backward compatible)- $4.49

MX Vs. ATV Supercross- $4.49

MX Vs. ATV Untamed- $2.99

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation- $4.49

Red Faction: Armageddon (Backward compatible)- $4.49

Red Faction: Guerrilla- $2.99

Rocket Riot- $1.49

Sine Mora- $1.49

Stacking (Backward compatible)- $2.24

Stuntman Ignition (Backward compatible)- $2.24

Thunder Wolves- $1.49

Get these great deals while you can!