Xbox Live Deals With Gold Slashes Prices On Hit THQ Games, Including ‘Darksiders’

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it’s a good week to pick […]

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it’s a good week to pick up some titles from THQ Nordic!

A variety of the publisher’s Xbox One and Xbox 360 games have been slashed in pricing, including Darksiders III, which just came out late last year. It’s now available for $53.99, or you can get all three games in the series in the Blades & Whip Edition for just $74.99.

In addition, various other THQ hits are marked down, including backward compatible games like Red Faction: Armageddon and MX Vs. ATV Reflex. There are also some notable EA titles that are marked down to $5 apiece, including the sleeper hit Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and the multiplayer favorite Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

Check out the highlights from the sale below. You’ve got until next Tuesday, January 15th, at 6 AM EDT to take advantage!

Xbox One Deals: Darksiders, Hollow Knight and More

  • Alekhine’s Gun- $7.50
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD- $6.00
  • Black Mirror- $8.00
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $8.00
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection- War and Death (Darksiders I + II)- $12.00
  • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition- $9.00
  • Darksiders III- $53.99
  • Darksiders III: Blades & Whip Edition- $74.99
  • Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition- $59.99
  • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition- $6.00
  • De Blob- $4.00
  • De Blob 2- $7.50
  • Dead Alliance- $10.00
  • Elex- $24.00
  • Extinction- $15.00
  • Flipping Death- $9.99
  • Forgotton Anne- $13.99
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut- $2.25
  • GoNNER: Blueberry Edition- $6.49
  • Goosebumps: The Game- $6.00
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition- $8.99
  • Hover- $17.49
  • I Am Bread- $3.24
  • Inside My Radio- $3.74
  • Late Shift- $6.24
  • Layers of Fear- $4.99
  • Lock’s Quest- $3.00
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5.00
  • MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $7.50
  • Neon Chrome- $7.49
  • Nine Parchments- $4.99
  • Oddworld New n’ Tasty Deluxe Edition- $20.99
  • Owlboy- $14.99
  • Planet of the Eyes- $2.99
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Frosty Deluxe Edition- $5.00
  • Rad Rodgers- $5.00
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered- $12.00
  • Sine Mora EX- $3.00
  • Slime-San Superslime Edition- $8.99
  • Song of the Deep- $3.75
  • Soul Axiom- $3.74
  • Splash Blast Panic- $10.04
  • Submerged- $2.99
  • The Adventure Pals- $10.49
  • The Surge: Augmented Edition- $19.80
  • The Surge- $10.00
  • Titan Quest- $12.00
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap- $9.99
  • Ys Origin- $9.99

Xbox 360 Games: THQ Favorites and More

  • Avatar The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth- $2.99
  • Conan- $2.99
  • Costume Quest- $2.24
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon- $2.99
  • Darksiders- $2.99
  • Darksiders II (Backward compatible)- $2.99
  • De Blob 2 (Backward compatible)- $2.99
  • Destroy All Humans! (Backward compatible)- $2.99
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • Full Spectrum Warrior (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • Juju (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary- $4.49
  • MX Unleashed (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • MX Vs. ATV Alive- $2.99
  • MX Vs. ATV Reflex (Backward compatible)- $4.49
  • MX Vs. ATV Supercross- $4.49
  • MX Vs. ATV Untamed- $2.99
  • Painkiller: Hell & Damnation- $4.49
  • Red Faction: Armageddon (Backward compatible)- $4.49
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla- $2.99
  • Rocket Riot- $1.49
  • Sine Mora- $1.49
  • Stacking (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • Stuntman Ignition (Backward compatible)- $2.24
  • Thunder Wolves- $1.49

Get these great deals while you can!

