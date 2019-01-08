Xbox Live Deals With Gold Slashes Prices On Hit THQ Games, Including ‘Darksiders’

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it’s a good week to pick up some titles from THQ Nordic!
A variety of the publisher’s Xbox One and Xbox 360 games have been slashed in pricing, including Darksiders III, which just came out late last year. It’s now available for $53.99, or you can get all three games in the series in the Blades & Whip Edition for just $74.99.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In addition, various other THQ hits are marked down, including backward compatible games like Red Faction: Armageddon and MX Vs. ATV Reflex. There are also some notable EA titles that are marked down to $5 apiece, including the sleeper hit Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and the multiplayer favorite Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.
Check out the highlights from the sale below. You’ve got until next Tuesday, January 15th, at 6 AM EDT to take advantage!
Xbox One Deals: Darksiders, Hollow Knight and More
- Alekhine’s Gun- $7.50
- Baja: Edge of Control HD- $6.00
- Black Mirror- $8.00
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $8.00
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection- War and Death (Darksiders I + II)- $12.00
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition- $9.00
- Darksiders III- $53.99
- Darksiders III: Blades & Whip Edition- $74.99
- Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition- $59.99
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition- $6.00
- De Blob- $4.00
- De Blob 2- $7.50
- Dead Alliance- $10.00
- Elex- $24.00
- Extinction- $15.00
- Flipping Death- $9.99
- Forgotton Anne- $13.99
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut- $2.25
- GoNNER: Blueberry Edition- $6.49
- Goosebumps: The Game- $6.00
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition- $8.99
- Hover- $17.49
- I Am Bread- $3.24
- Inside My Radio- $3.74
- Late Shift- $6.24
- Layers of Fear- $4.99
- Lock’s Quest- $3.00
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5.00
- MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $7.50
- Neon Chrome- $7.49
- Nine Parchments- $4.99
- Oddworld New n’ Tasty Deluxe Edition- $20.99
- Owlboy- $14.99
- Planet of the Eyes- $2.99
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Frosty Deluxe Edition- $5.00
- Rad Rodgers- $5.00
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered- $12.00
- Sine Mora EX- $3.00
- Slime-San Superslime Edition- $8.99
- Song of the Deep- $3.75
- Soul Axiom- $3.74
- Splash Blast Panic- $10.04
- Submerged- $2.99
- The Adventure Pals- $10.49
- The Surge: Augmented Edition- $19.80
- The Surge- $10.00
- Titan Quest- $12.00
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap- $9.99
- Ys Origin- $9.99
Xbox 360 Games: THQ Favorites and More
- Avatar The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth- $2.99
- Conan- $2.99
- Costume Quest- $2.24
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon- $2.99
- Darksiders- $2.99
- Darksiders II (Backward compatible)- $2.99
- De Blob 2 (Backward compatible)- $2.99
- Destroy All Humans! (Backward compatible)- $2.99
- Frontlines: Fuel of War (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- Full Spectrum Warrior (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- Juju (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- Legend of Kay Anniversary- $4.49
- MX Unleashed (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- MX Vs. ATV Alive- $2.99
- MX Vs. ATV Reflex (Backward compatible)- $4.49
- MX Vs. ATV Supercross- $4.49
- MX Vs. ATV Untamed- $2.99
- Painkiller: Hell & Damnation- $4.49
- Red Faction: Armageddon (Backward compatible)- $4.49
- Red Faction: Guerrilla- $2.99
- Rocket Riot- $1.49
- Sine Mora- $1.49
- Stacking (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- Stuntman Ignition (Backward compatible)- $2.24
- Thunder Wolves- $1.49
Get these great deals while you can!