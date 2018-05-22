Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Injustice 2, Star Wars and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are piling up. And there are some excellent deals up for grabs, including some great fighting games and more!

There’s something for everyone in this week’s line-up, whether you prefer newer Xbox One games or backward compatible titles. For instance, you can grab both Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Hydro Thunder Hurricane for under $10.

Meanwhile, on the AAA front, both Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 are marked down nicely; and you can also get Star Wars: Battlefront II for just over $20. You can also score some savings on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and FIFA 18 if you’re in the mood for competitive action. And we dare not forget Injustice 2 — you can get the standard version for dirt cheap.

These deals will last through May 29 at 6 AM EDT, so you’ve got a few days to stock up and add these excellent titles to your library.

DiRT 4, Fallout 4 and More

Cannon Brawl– $6.49

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare– $4.00

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition– $12.00

Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1– $10.10

DiRT 4– $18.00

DiRT Rally– $12.00

F1 2016– $15.00

F1 2017– $18.00

Fallout 4 Season Pass– $29.99

Fallout 4: Automatron– $5.99

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop– $2.99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor– $14.99

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition– $40.19

Fallout 4: Nuka-World– $11.99

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop– $2.99

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop– $2.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II– $24.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens– $10.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition– $15.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2– $30.00

Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack– $10.04

Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack– $10.04

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion– $13.39

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition– $18.75

Farming Simulator 17 – Ropa Pack– $6.79

Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass– $23.44

Horse Racing 2016– $1.50

Monster Jam: Crush It!– $10.00

Outcast – Second Contact– $20.00

Seum: Speedrunners From Hell– $7.50

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter– $13.75

Sniper Elite 4– $19.80

Spartan– $1.32

FIFA 18 and More

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition– $30.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition– $65.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition– $45.00

Tour De France 2017– $10.00

Worms Battlegrounds– $6.25

Arcade Game Series 3-In-1 Pack– $2.00

Bastion– $7.50

Battlefield 4 Final Stand FREE

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons– $6.00

Castle Crashers Remastered– $11.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition– $30.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Bundle– $35.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes– $10.00

Farming Simulator 17– $10.00

The Lego Movie Videogame– $10.00

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham– $10.00

Lego Jurassic World– $10.00

Lego Marvel’s Avengers– $10.00

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition– $35.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game– $25.00

FIFA 18 Icon Edition– $50.00

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition– $40.00

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved– $4.95

Inside– $8.00

Limbo– $2.00

Lego City Undercover– $17.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and More

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition– $29.99

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass– $14.99

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass– $14.99

Pac-Man 256– $1.25

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2– $3.25

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle– $3.75

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5– $19.80

Toy Soldiers War Chest: Hall Of Fame Edition– $12.00

Trials Fusion– $6.60

Trials Of The Blood Dragon– $6.00

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3– $10.00

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night– $4.99

Braid– $4.99

Sega Genesis Classics– $26.99 (pre-order)

Disco Dodgeball Remix– $11.99 (pre-order)

Trailblazers– $26.99

Death Road To Canada– $11.99

Scribblenauts Showdown– $20.00

Phantom Trigger– $11.99

Immortal Redneck– $13.39.

Deep Rock Galactic– $22.49

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War– $24.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition– $44.99

Cuphead– $16.99

Friday the 13th The Game- $13.20

Injustice 2– $23.99

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide– $12.00

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet– $4.99

Galaga Legions DX– $2.49

Hydro Thunder Hurricane– $4.94

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved– $1.99

Red Dead Redemption– $9.99

Mafia II– $7.49

Prey (2006)– $3.99

GRiD 2– $6.24

Hurry up and grab these great deals while you can!