Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Savings On Tekken 7, Sonic Forces and More

Microsoft has updated its weekly Xbox Live Deals With Gold and while there aren’t as many games on sale as there are over on the PlayStation Store, there are still a few great bargains here. You can now get Tekken 7 for a reasonable price, as well as Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Sonic Forces.

Check out the deals below! You’ve got until Tuesday, July 3 at 6 AM EDT to pick them up! (Note: no Xbox 360 deals were reported at this time.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield 1: Turning Tides expansion– free

Battlefield 4: Second Assault expansion– free

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare– $13.39

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen– $17.99

Dying Reborn– $11.99

Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain expansion– $7.99

Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass– $11.99

Human Fall Flat– $7.50

Killing Floor 2– $20.00

Master of Anima– $10.00

Monkey King Saga– $5.99

Professional Farmer 2017– $20.00

Professional Farmer 2017 Cattle and Cultivation expansion– $3.50

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny– $20.00

Slender: The Arrival– $2.00

Sonic Forces– $23.99

Styx: Master of Shadows– $7.50

Tekken 7: Deluxe Edition– $42.50

Tekken 7– $30.00

The Flame In the Flood– $8.00

Valley– $4.00

As we mentioned, there aren’t too many deals here. But there are some great indie titles to take advantage of. For instance, The Flame In the Flood is absolutely unbeatable for just $8; Valley is well worth trying out for just $4; and Master of Anima for around $10 is sure to be a hit with some folks.

Tekken 7 seems like a no-brainer if you’re looking for a terrific fighting game to spend some time with, whether you prefer the regular or Deluxe Edition; Sonic Forces isn’t too shabby when it comes to speedy adventure; and the Battlefield expansions are well worth trying out for the price of zero dollars.

More deals should be available once next week rolls around, as Microsoft may have something planned for the Fourth of July. We’ll see what the company has in mind for that time. In the meantime, give the above indies a try and enjoy!