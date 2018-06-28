Xbox Live Games With Gold for July Revealed

Your Xbox Live Games With Gold for the month of July have been revealed, and you know what? They’re pretty great! This is a lineup that is guaranteed to spark some initial backlash, with the predictable chorus of “crap month” and “lol indie garbage” in comments sections everywhere, but true gamers know what kind of treasure we’re dealing with here.

Two indie mega-hits are leading the charge on Xbox One, with tried-and-true classics following up on Xbox 360, which will obviously be playable on Xbox One as well via backward compatibility. Here’s the lineup at a glance:

Xbox One:

Assault Android Cactus (July 1 – 31)

Death Squared (July 16 – August 15)

Xbox 360:

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (July 1 – 15)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction (July 16 – 31)

And finally, from the Xbox Wire, a few notes about each of these incredible games:

Assault Android Cactus

Play as android cop, Constable Cactus, or nine others as you blast a bevy of baddies to protect your spaceship in this thrilling twin-stick shooter. With a taut story line, non-stop bullet-play, and beautiful visuals, the action really ramps up in multiplayer and will leave you breathless.

Death Squared

Cooperation, communication, and robot explosions are the name of the game in this crafty puzzler. Solve 80 unique puzzles that range from elementary all the way up to Einstein genius. Fantastic narration, inventive levels, and four-player multiplayer really set this game apart.

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Customize and fight as your favorite 17 characters from the Virtua Fighter franchise. This definitive version of the series includes an overhauled fighting mechanic, including “offensive mode,” a new strategic side-stepping ability to attack your enemy. Battle your way to the top and prove that you are the ultimate warrior.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction

Return to the iconic role of Sam Fisher, this time a fugitive from the government he used to serve. Silently remove multiple opponents at once, obtain high-tech gadgets, and use the surrounding environment to investigate the corruption at the heart of his daughter’s murder. In addition, take part in the separate co-op adventure that adds to the replay value of this thrilling game.

Seriously, guys, do not miss out on either of those Xbox One games. Do not overlook them simply because they’re not huge-budget AAA games. If nothing else, download them both, play them for half an hour each, and then come back to let us know what you think. We promise you’ll get hooked!