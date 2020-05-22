Xbox Live Is Currently Experiencing Issues [UPDATE]

✖

UPDATE: Microsoft has announced that Xbox Live should be back up and running like normal for all Xbox users.

ORIGINAL: Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Live is currently experiencing issues with core services and its social and gaming features after users began to report issues and outages. According to the official Xbox Live Status page, the issues include creating new accounts on Xbox Live, managing these accounts, and recovering accounts on a different device. Meanwhile, it has also confirmed problems with matchmaking, as well as problems with joining other Xbox Live members in online games.

At the moment of publishing, there's no ETA on a solution, but Microsoft has confirmed it's been working on a fix since 9:00 ET when reports started to flood in. What's also unclear at the moment is how widespread these issues are and what regions they are specifically impacting. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information.

Meanwhile, it's also not clear what is causing problems, but it likely boils down to the influx of players. Xbox Live has been having problems the past couple of months as more people than ever turn to gaming to escape the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We're aware that some users are seeing errors when updating Xbox Live Privacy settings & our teams are investigating. We'll update here & on our status page when we have more info. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 22, 2020

We've received word that users may see errors when viewing their friends list or creating parties & our teams are investigating currently. For details, please check back here or on our status page. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/XJe70EtTNl — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 22, 2020

We've received an update that users may also see errors with online matchmaking & our teams are investigating. Please continue to check back here or on our status page for info. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/rO4PZxNsSu — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 22, 2020

