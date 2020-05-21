Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Games Today, Including Xbox 360 Classic

✖

Microsoft has added a trio of new games to Xbox Game Pass. All three of these games are available on the PC version of the service, however, only two of them are available on the Xbox One version of the subscription service. At the moment, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in each respective library. Microsoft doesn't divulge this information, but each should be around for several weeks at the minimum.

As for the games, the most notable addition is Alan Wake, one of the Xbox 360's best games that hit all the way back in 2010. The second notable addition is Cities: Skylines, one of the most popular strategy and simulation games of the past few years that has amassed millions of copies sold. And the last new addition is Plebby Quest: The Crusades, another simulation meets strategy game that debuted back in April.

Below, you can read more about the trio of games, as well as peep trailers for each as well:

Alan Wake: "As the best-selling writer Alan Wake’s wife disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t remember writing. As a dark presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, Wake is pushed to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love."

Cities Skylines: "You’re in charge of a growing city – from the ground-breaking of its first streets to the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, from public services to civic policies, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub."

Plebby Quest: The Crusades: "Survive ambitious rulers dreaming of an empire, outsmart treacherous neighbors longing to burn your spoils, and navigate the religion’s predictably unreasonable demands. You need to ask only one question as you build your legacy: Will you burn them, or be burnt?"

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, but Microsoft has expressed interest in the past about bringing it to as many platforms as possible.

As for the service, it's a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15 depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that are kept fresh with regular additions and subtractions. On top of this, you get additional perks, like exclusive discounts and the ability to occasionally play games early.

