Xbox May Update Includes “Groups,” High Refresh Rate

The Xbox team has just detailed what’s coming in the May update that includes features like “Groups,” improved refresh rates, and much more.

While some of the features that were presented in the Xbox Wire announcement build off of previously announced features, the Xbox team also has some additions to the update that weren’t previously shared. One feature that the Xbox Insider community can expect in May is the availability of 120Hz refresh rate on consoles.

“In April, we added variable refresh rate, 1440p resolution support, and auto low latency mode,” the May update announcement said. “But we aren’t done just yet. In May, we’re adding support for additional panel refresh rates. Gamers with gaming monitors and televisions that support a 120Hz refresh rate can now turn on 120Hz support for 1080p and 1440p output resolutions. This high refresh rate option means you can now take full advantage of displays with 120Hz capabilities.”

But if refresh rates aren’t something you’re often thinking of or particularly concerned about, the Xbox announcement also has a new feature that you may be more interested in: Groups. Just like you’d create different folders for different programs and apps on your PC or mobile devices, the Xbox One systems will soon support ways to group all your games and apps together however you’d like.

“Our fans asked for new ways to organize their library of games and apps. In response, we’re introducing a powerful new enhancement to Pins which we call “Groups.” With Groups, you can create multiple collections of content made up of anything from within My games & apps. You can also assign custom names to each Group, organize and order them, and add individual Groups to Home. Groups will appear across My games & apps, Home, and Guide, so you’ll be able to access your Groups at a moment’s notice. Best of all, Groups are tied to your account, so they will automatically sync across multiple Xbox One consoles. We’ve started you off with a Group that should look very familiar — your Pins!”

Groups won’t be rolling out to everyone in the Alpha ring right away though. This time, the new feature is going to be released slowly over time in order for the Xbox team to gauge interest in the feature.

Other improvements like better family settings and more intuitive button commands were also discussed in the Xbox Wire announcement, all of which can be seen here.