Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Missing a Huge Opportunity (And It’s Not Larian’s Fault)

Baldur’s Gate 3 might just be one of the biggest success stories in modern gaming. The RPG, taking cues from Dungeons & Dragons and painstakingly brought to life through a lengthy development cycle, went on to become an award-winning best-seller. Since launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has further enshrined developer Larian Studios in the pantheon of modern game makers, especially given how much time and energy the team continued to put into the game post-release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Linux, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a massive success for Larian Studios as well as Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the IP holders for the fantasy world contained within. Unfortunately for Nintendo players, however, the massive game hasn’t been ported over to the Switch or Switch 2, despite the latter seeming like an ideal place for it. Despite swirling rumors and optimistic hopes from gamers, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 has suggested there are no plans to bring the game to the Switch 2 — and that’s not for a lack of trying, either.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Can’t Come To The Switch 2, Despite Plans From Larian Studios

According to comments Larian Studios head Swen Vincke shared during a Reddit AMA, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 would be really excited to work on a version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2. The console has the power necessary to run the title, and the mobile options for the Nintendo console would be a natural fit for the game’s expansive and personalized storytelling. However, according to Vincke, the decision lies in the hands of Hasbro and Nintendo, which is why the port never went into active development. It seems that the idea of a Switch 2 port was considered at some point, along with another Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game for the Nintendo console.

However, they were shot down before they got too far into development. The iconic toy company Hasbro owns Wizards of the Coast, which in turn is the company behind Dungeons & Dragons. As a result, many of the settings and concepts contained within Baldur’s Gate 3 fall under their umbrella, and the game could only move forward in the port process if it got the seal of approval from everyone involved.

Vincke’s comments suggest that while Larian Studios might have been happy to bring the game to the Switch 2, either Nintendo, Hasbro, or Wizards of the Coast (or some combination of the three) decided against it. This coincides with the development team announcing that the latest patches and updates for the game will be the final ones made for the game, while the team fully shifts its attention to upcoming titles like the new Divinity. This leaves any future changes or ports of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the hands of Wizards of the Coast, and the latter of which seems increasingly unlikely if the Switch 2 is no longer an option.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 Port To The Switch 2 Would Be A License To Print Money

What makes this decision so mind-boggling is how it seems to be a joint decision between multiple major companies, all of whom seem to be ignoring the potential windfall that would come with a Switch 2 release. Baldur’s Gate 3 was an instant hit when it launched in 2023, quickly becoming one of the most popular releases of this generation of gaming. It’s remained a hit ever since, thanks in part to Larian Studios going out of their way to ensure the game continued to receive updates and bug patches.

A new release containing the most up-to-date version of Baldur’s Gate 3 would likely appeal to established fans looking to broaden their Switch 2 library with an old favorite or give dedicated Nintendo players a chance to dive into one of the most immersive RPGs in modern gaming. Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be a good fit for the Steam Deck, and would likely fit just as well into the Switch 2’s mobile functions. This is no small feat, but one that seems entirely within the realm of possibility. While Vincke’s comments don’t clarify which company made the final decision or if it was a collective choice, it seems like a strange decision for all parties involved.

The game is complete and would likely just require the work to make it play on the Switch 2. The suggestion that there was some divide between Nintendo and Hasbro also casts doubt on the chances for other games tied to that branding, like the upcoming Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, to come to the Nintendo console. At the end of the day, it’s a shame to hear that Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t coming to the Switch 2, because it seems like an ideal platform for taking the sprawling adventure and making it your own. However, players still have plenty of options for diving into Baldur’s Gate 3 on other platforms — and given that Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin II was ported to the Switch, there may yet be hope for the next Divinity to also be released on the Switch 2.