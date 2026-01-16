2024 PS5 Game Removed From PlayStation Store, But It’s Still Free With PS Plus

PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers now have exclusive access to a 2024 PS5 game. This is because the PS5 game in question was abruptly, without warning, removed from the PlayStation Store this week. This means it is no longer available to purchase. To couple this, servers are shutting down, but not until 2027. As a result, those who own it can continue to play it, but if you don’t already own it, you are out of luck, unless you have an active PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription, as the PS5 game was added to these libraries in July 2025. We don’t know how long it is going to be available via the Sony subscription service, but many games are added for 12 months. Whatever the case, right now, the game is a PS Plus exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new delisted PS5 game in question is New World: Aeternum from Amazon Games. For those unfamiliar with this title, it was released in 2024 as an “enhanced version” of New World, which itself is an MMORPG that debuted back in 2021. And it was quite popular, at least on PC. Because in 2021, it was only available on PC, and didn’t come to console until Aeternum was released. By the time this happened, the MMORPG had lost most of its steam.

Play video

First Time a PS Plus Game Has Been Delisted

We do not know what will happen next because this has never happened before. There have been many games delisted from the PlayStation Store over the years. Last year, in one day alone, over 100 games were removed at once. That said, it has never happened that a game has been delisted from PSN while simultaneously available via PlayStation Plus. To this end, it is possible the contract will play out, and the game will drop from the Sony subscription service when it was originally planned. It is also possible it will now be removed from PS Plus as well, but right now this has not happened, and there is no word of this happening.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sony nor Amazon has commented on what the plan is for New World in PlayStation Plus. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.