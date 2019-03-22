Xbox to Reveal New Game Pass Games in Upcoming Stream Series

A new Xbox stream called ID@Xbox Game Pass has been announced that’s said to reveal new indie games that’ll be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service. Reveals of new Game Pass additions, highlights of indie gameplay, and talks with the developers will all be seen during the new indie-focused Xbox stream, the announcement on the Xbox Wire said. The first episode of ID@Xbox Game Pass is scheduled to air on March 26th at 9 a.m. PT with previously revealed games being highlighted alongside new reveals.

This new Xbox stream which was announced on Friday is the latest step in Microsoft’s ID@Xbox program. ID@Xbox is an initiative from Microsoft and the Xbox team that allows developers of various sizes to self-publish their games on the Xbox One or Windows 10 platforms. Some games shown off previously at E3 and X018 will be featured in the first stream, but viewers can expect to see new titles as well.

“In our debut, we’ll dive into games previously shown at E3 and X018,” the ID@Xbox Game Pass stream announcement explained. “Expect hits such as Afterparty, Void Bastards, and Supermarket Shriek to be highlighted. In addition to new game announcements, we’ll also share a visit to Night School Studio, the creative team behind the hit game Oxenfree, for a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming game Afterparty. Extra made up bonus internet points if you tweet to us about your advanced frisbee college courses.”

The announcement comes just after the ID@Xbox team attended the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco where more indie games were showcased. Many new games from the program were announced just before GDC began when the team unveiled 13 different titles that add to the already successful publishing program.

Day 1 at #GDC19 was incredible. Thank you to all the developers, new faces and old, that stopped by. We look forward to helping you achieve more! We need some rest but… Same again tomorrow? 😉#IDatXbox #MSFTGameStack pic.twitter.com/V5dNOlSNQ8 — ID@Xbox (@ID_Xbox) March 21, 2019

Microsoft wasn’t the only one making game-revealing stream announcements recently with Sony also unveiling its new State of Play series that’s slated to have its own PlayStation-centered reveals.

