Two More Great Games Join Microsoft’s Xbox One Backward Compatible Program

Following the hot news of the new games that will be joining Xbox Live’s Games With Gold program for February, Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has confirmed two games that will be joining the Xbox One‘s backward compatibility program – and they’re pretty big ones.

First up is Split/Second, Disney’s arcade-style racing game, which came out many years ago but remains surprisingly fresh. In the game, players race against one another in the hopes of scoring a first place victory. However, when it comes to taking out opponents, there’s actually an innovative way to do that – using traps that are laden across each track. Explosions, mayhem and alternate paths are the name of the game, as you rush to beat the competition.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Split/Second will actually be the Xbox 360 Games With Gold offering for the start of February (with Crazy Taxi rounding out the rest of the month). So if you don’t own it yet, you’ll soon be able to add it to your library and see what all the craziness is about. You can check out a gameplay clip below to get you revved up.

As for the second game, it’s Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, Travellers Tales’ continuation of the hit original game. This adventure, which is great for either one or two players, features levels from all four Indiana Jones films, including Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While the original game – which is also backward compatible with Xbox One – is a little more fun, this is a great all-ages adventure, especially for those of you that are all about Indiana Jones.

This brings the count of games that are backward compatible with the system well into the hundreds, and the program will continue on with even more new titles from both the Xbox 360 and original Xbox library, as a new update will bring a second wave of titles from that platform. It’s good times indeed, even with all the newer Xbox One games dropping today.

So download these favorites and hit the road with Split/Second – we assure you that you won’t be sorry. (Both digital and physical versions of the game work just fine in the system!)