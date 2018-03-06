Two New Games Join the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program, Including a Star Wars Title

The Xbox One backward compatibility program continues to grow, as Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has confirmed the two latest games added to the collection – and they’re sure to be loved by those that get into the Star Wars and Hitman games.

First up is Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, which came out years ago and ties in with the animated series of the same name, letting you control a variety of characters from the show. These include Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and dozens more.

“LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars is the third sequel in the beloved and critically acclaimed LEGO Star Wars franchise, combining the epic stories and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe and hit animated television series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Players will enjoy brand-new game mechanics allowing them to create, control, and explore in a galaxy far, far away like never before. In addition to breathtaking visuals as well as new characters and levels, the game also features the signature tongue-in-cheek humor from the LEGO universe. LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars allows fans to endlessly explore and laugh their way through the galaxy in the most humorous, accessible, and action-packed LEGO game to date,” the official game description reads.

It’s a great game for players of all ages, and fun to play in co-op!

Meanwhile, also on the program is a classic Hitman game, Blood Money, in which you’ll take on a number of missions to eliminate targets however you see fit.

Here’s the official game description: “Money Talks. Silence Pays. Prepare to Make a Killing. When assassins from Agent 47’s contract agency, The ICA, are eliminated in a series of hits, it seems a larger, more powerful agency has entered the fray. Sensing he may be a target, 47 travels to America, and prepares to make a killing.”

Both games are available to purchase digitally through the Xbox Live Marketplace, and physical copies work as well, in case you have them on hand from your classic game library.

This brings the count of backward compatible games for the system to well over 400 – and Microsoft isn’t done yet. Expect even more additions in the months ahead!