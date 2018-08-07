Three New Titles Added to Xbox One’s Backwards Compatibility List

The Xbox One backwards compatibility list continues to grow with nearly 500 titles of 360 and original Xbox games joining the list. Now, three more titles have been added making that library even bigger, including the 2008 relaunch of Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia.

How this program works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

Let’s get started with the newest additions.

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia

A new hero emerges: Master the acrobatics, strategy and fighting tactics of the most agile warrior of all time. Grip fall down the face of a building, perform perfectly timed acrobatic combinations, and swing over canyons, buildings and anything that is reachable. This new rogue warrior must utilize all of his new skills, along with a whole new combat system, to battle Ahriman's corrupted lieutenants to heal the land from the dark Corruption and restore the light.

A new epic journey begins: Escape to experience the new fantasy world of ancient Persia. Masterful storytelling and sprawling environments will deliver to action-adventure fans an experience that rivals even the best Hollywood movies.

A new open world structure: A first for the Prince of Persia franchise — now you have the freedom to determine how the game evolves in this non-linear adventure. Players will decide how they unfold the storyline by choosing their path in the open-ended world.

Emergence of a deadly new ally: History's greatest ally is revealed in the form of Elika, a dynamic AI companion who joins the Prince in his fight to save the world. Gifted with magical powers, she interacts with the player in combat, acrobatics and puzzle-solving, enabling the Prince to reach new heights of deadly high-flying artistry through special duo acrobatic moves or devastating fighting combo attacks.

Earth Defense Force 2025

“Earth Defense Force 2025 is an action shooting bonanza that arm players to repel the most terrifying invasion of giant aliens and ravagers the world has ever seen. Equip hundreds of weapons across four character classes; exterminate menacing creatures of all sizes, and save the world!

Eight years since the defeat of the alien invasion and the destruction of the Mothership, civilization recovered most of the prosperity it once had. But a new catastrophe falls upon Earth once again. In 2025 a new state of emergency arises as giant aliens and insects are discovered deep underground. The Ravagers have evolved, and are stronger than ever. The Earth Defense Force must now stand up to these terrifying creatures to save humanity once more!”

Sine Mora

“Sine Mora is a horizontal shoot’em up that provides a unique take on challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot’em up that offers a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. With many ways to manipulate time, Sine Mora features over 50 weapon combinations to complete each beautiful stage that form fits to the player’s skills with scaling difficulty. Soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka and featuring boss designs by Mahiro Maeda.”

Interested in the full list of games on this list? You can check out our master post right here.