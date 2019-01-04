Patent Reveals Possible Upcoming Xbox One Controller Changes

The Xbox One controller is a stellar design and has evolved since it was first introduced alongside the system back in 2013. With custom, elite, and modded versions, something new could always be lurking on the horizon and a recent patent filed by Microsoft may have just given us a clue as to what’s next.

Thanks to Windows Latest, we’ve got an idea about a new trigger possibly being implemented. According to the patent itself, “A user-input device includes a user-actuatable trigger configured to pivot about a trigger axis, a rack gear interfacing with the user-actuatable trigger, a force-feedback motor including a drive gear interfacing with the rack gear, and a posture sensor configured to determine a posture of the user-actuatable trigger about the trigger axis. The force-feedback motor is configured to drive the rack gear based on a force-feedback signal.”

But that’s not the only indication that changes are coming, especially regarding the triggers. A second patent reveals, “A user-input device includes a user-actuatable trigger configured to pivot about a trigger axis, a rack gear, a return spring operatively intermediate the user-actuatable trigger and the rack gear, a force-feedback motor and a posture sensor configured to determine a posture of the user-actuatable trigger about the trigger axis. The return spring is configured to forward bias the user-actuatable trigger toward an extended posture. The force-feedback motor is configured to drive the rack gear based on a force-feedback signal and thereby adjust a spring force applied by the return spring to the user-actuatable trigger,” the patent description reads.”

For the TL&DR portion of the patent description, trigger changes are coming based upon player feedback. This could also be a big hint at what the next generation has to offer, especially with so many reports stating that a reveal could be happening as early as this year.

What do you think about the Xbox platform and how it’s evolved? What other design changes would you like to see happen to the Xbox One controllers?

