New Xbox Game Pass Update Is Bad News for Xbox One Users

Most games that come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continue to come to Xbox One and that's because most games continue to release on last-gen consoles. However, slowly but surely this will change, which means soon if you want to reap the benefits of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate you will need to upgrade to either an Xbox Series X|S or PC. In the meantime, if you're on Xbox One you can't enjoy today's big new addition, Return of Monkey Island.

Developed by Terrible Toybox and published by Devolver Digital, the first Monkey Island game in over 10 years debuted back in September, and now two months later it's come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Upon release, the game garnered an 86 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of this fall. Unfortunately, it's not available on Xbox One in any capacity, which means Xbox One users subscribed to Game Pass can't check out with the subscription service.

The more this happens the more it will be interesting to see if the price is dropped on Xbox One, as Xbox One users are currently paying the same price for an inferior product. Right now, the difference isn't substantial, but it soon will be.

Return to Monkey Island: "It's been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for 'marketing-related crimes'. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory."

