Xbox One Makes 3 Great Games Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Microsoft has made not one, not two, but three great Xbox One games free-to-play for a limited time. Those titles are The Elder Scrolls Online, The Surge, and Cities: Skylines. The latter two are free-to-play only for this weekend (until November 10), however, The Elder Scrolls Online is free-to-play all the way until November 13. As always, the offer is only available to Xbox Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and after the trial period is over, you will need to cop the game in full if you want to continue playing. In other words, these are not free downloads, just free trials.

That said, if you do decide to cop any of the three games in full, you’ll be able to get them for a discounted price and carry over your progress from the trial. And that’s it. There’s no strings attached.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can download and play three excellent games for free starting today for a limited time. Details here on Xbox Wire. https://t.co/Hu6xZzPDNb — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 7, 2019

Below, you can read more about each game:

The Surge: “A catastrophic event has knocked you out during the first day on the job… you wake up equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, in a destroyed section of the complex. Robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI – everything wants you dead.”

Cities: Skylines: “Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.”

The Elder Scrolls Online: “Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits.”

