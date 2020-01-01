Two New Free Xbox One Games Now Available via Games With Gold

Today, two new free Xbox One games have been made available for all Xbox Gold members via Games With Gold. More specifically, Styx: Shards of Darkness and Tekken 6 are now available to download for free, as long as you’re an Xbox Gold member. If you’re not an Xbox Gold member, you will need to pay the normal price for each. The former is a 2014 game from developer Cyanide and publisher Focus Home Interactive. Meanwhile, the latter is a 2007 Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. It was released by Bandai Namco.

It’s important to note that while Styx: Shards of Darkness will be available to download until the end of the month, Tekken 6 is only free to download until January 15. Meanwhile, today is also the last day to download Jurassic World Evolution for free as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter what year it is, Games with Gold never gets old. Check out the latest batch: https://t.co/JgcidGtbOR pic.twitter.com/9kCO6EKGeD — Xbox (@Xbox) January 1, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out trailers for each as well:

Styx: Shards of Darkness: “Styx returns in a new stealth adventure! Hired for a critical mission, explore and master huge open environments as Styx, alone or in coop with a friend. Assassinate or sneak past enemies – Humans, Elves and Dwarfs – but also much more fearsome, colossal creatures, and experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in your goblin assassin’s arsenal. Spend experience points in assassination, infiltration, magic, to learn new skills and improve abilities. Explore, recover valuable artifacts and ingredients to craft deadly traps and useful items, and create clones of yourself to deceive your enemies!”

Tekken 6: “A large roster of unique characters, fast-paced action, a deep level of strategy, and the rich background story have all helped make the Tekken series the top in its genre. Tekken 6 has the largest character roster to date, Online VS Battle, and other new content created for the home version. Use the improved, more in-depth character customization options to customize your favorite characters and face off against rivals online.”