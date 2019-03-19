Get an Xbox One Duke Controller, Retro Skin, and One Month of Game Pass For $48

Hyperkin’s Xbox Classic Pack includes the updated Duke wired controller (Xbox One / Windows 10 PC compatible), along with an original Xbox skin and one month of Microsoft’s Game Pass service. At the time of writing, the grand total for this pack is only $47.99 via Walmart with free 2-day shipping (or on Amazon if you’re a Prime member), which is a whopping 42% off the original price and an all-time low by a mile.

Hyperkin’s controller is a recreation of the beefy original 2001 Xbox controller known as “The Duke”, only this version comes with a transparent green shell and a screen in the center that plays the original Xbox boot animation (a classic black version is also available for $48.38 with discount and bonus coupon). The official list of specs can be found below along with a video that highlights the features.

Original (2001) Xbox-style Controller for Xbox One and Windows 10

2 analog sticks and 4-way D-pad

Classic ergonomics, perfect for bigger hands or original Xbox fans

Precision analog triggers

Animated logo display screen

Force feedback and impulse trigger vibration

5 mm headset jack

Re-enforced 9 ft. detachable cable

Classic X,B,A,Y, LB, RB, Black, and White button layout (including Menu and View buttons)

If you have big hands and a big love for retro gaming, this pack is definitely for you. It’s also a great addition for anyone that collects Xbox controllers. On that note…

Microsoft’s new Phantom White controller was unveiled last week with a translucent design that fades to white. It’s absolutely stunning, and fans have gone nuts for it.

If you want to get your hand on one, the Phantom White Xbox One controller is available to pre-order now on the Xbox website for $69.99 with a release date slated for April 2nd.

