Xbox One Players Disappointed With New Free Games

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One have new “free” games to download as part of Games With Gold. More specifically, and for a limited time, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download both Mulaka and Samurai Shodown II. The former is available for download for free until October 15, while the latter is free until September 30. As you may know, Mulaka is an Xbox One game while Samurai Showdown II is an Xbox 360 game. Neither are natively available on the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, but both are playable on the pair of machines via backward compatibility. That said, it doesn’t seem like every subscriber is in a rush to download them.

To promote the lineup, Xbox’s Larry Hryb — also known as Major Nelson — tweeted that both games were now available to download. And as alluded to, some Xbox fans weren’t happy in the replies. “Who remembers back in the Xbox 360 days when we got good Games with Gold,” reads the top comment. Meanwhile, another top comment, “more crap,” kept things more simple.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Games With Gold has been getting slammed each and every month all year, with very few exceptions. Not only have the offerings paled in comparison to what the subscription service used to offer, but they’ve paled in comparison to what PlayStation Plus has been offering. That said, with Microsoft increasingly invested in Xbox Game Pass, don’t expect this to change. In fact, don’t be surprised if the sun sets on Games With Gold sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these new free Xbox games?