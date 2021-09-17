Xbox Insider Leaks Two Unannounced Xbox Series X Exclusive Games

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked two unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games that will be exclusive to the pair of Xbox consoles, or at least console exclusives. In the recent NVIDIA leak, there were two games under the name of Cobalt and Indus, which sound like placeholder names, and according to this Xbox insider, that’s exactly what they are. They are also apparently in development as a pair of Xbox console exclusives.

According to the report, the first of these games, Cobalt, is a new game from InXile Entertainment set in a gritty Steampunk world. Given InXile’s history, you’d assume the game would be a role-playing game with strategy elements, but maybe not, because the report claims it has dumped the isometric view the studio is known for in favor of a first-person perspective. For those that don’t know: InXile is the team behind Wasteland and The Bard’s Tale, the two series it’s best known for.

The other new game, Indus, is apparently a 4X strategy game similar to Civilization, which is to say it will be a turn-based strategy game with elements of city-building, warfare, diplomacy, and everything else 4X games are known for. According to the report, the game is in development by Oxide Games, a team that is best known for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, a fairly lackluster strategy game.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of Jez Corden, a prominent Xbox insider who has proven both reliable and unreliable in the past, like just about every insider and leaker. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have responded to this report in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a slew of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.