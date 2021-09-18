New PS5 Exclusive Is a Big Blow to Xbox

One of PlayStation 5’s recently announced exclusives is a big blow to Xbox and the Xbox Series X. Last console generation, the “console wars” were quiet. At the time, many mistook this ceasefire as peace, but it wasn’t. The PS4 is set to go down as one of the most successful consoles of all time. Meanwhile, the Xbox One’s disastrous start ensured it was hardly in the same ballpark, let alone the same playing field. However, towards the end of the console generation, under Phil Spencer, Xbox began to make ground, acquiring studios and building a compelling service in the form of Xbox Game Pass. This generation, the PS5 is still beating out the Xbox Series X in sales, partially thanks to the momentum of the PS4, but it’s close. In the process of Xbox closing the gap, the console wars have been reignited. And in this new era, PlayStation just dealt a big blow to Xbox.

At the PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation announced that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a PS5 exclusive, or at least a timed console exclusive. Obviously, anytime you can secure an exclusive deal for a Star Wars game, it’s a big dub. That said, this isn’t any ol’ Star Wars game. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is widely considered one of the best games of all time.

There’s more to it than just securing a great Star Wars exclusive though. When KOTOR was released back in 2003, via BioWare, it was an Xbox exclusive. It eventually came to PC and even later than that, mobile devices, however, it never came to PlayStation platforms or any other console. Now, it’s being remade from the ground up, and it’s going to debut on PS5, and right now, there’s no word of how long after release Xbox fans will need to wait to see the RPG on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Whatever the case, it’s a big grab by PlayStation.

What makes the deal even more notable is that this was seemingly done under the nose of Microsoft, who is throwing a ton of money around in studio acquisitions and deals for Xbox Game Pass. For some Xbox fans, this deal may not seem like a big deal, but it is. This deal by PlayStation is like Xbox grabbing exclusivity for a Metal Gear Solid Remake.

