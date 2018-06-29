Xbox May Be Adding Mod Support Soon

Though Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have very limited modding to certain titles, namely Fallout 4 and the latest release of Skyrim, the Xbox platform does have the leg up on its Sony counterpart. With over double the amount of mod support than the PlayStation system, it appears that Team Microsoft is about to “hold my beer” the modding scene with their very own version of the Steam Workshop.

For those that might not be familiar with the Steam Workshop, it’s a community area for players on Valve’s PC gaming client to share their own creations for others to enjoy. This could be graphic overhauls, new characters – even the infamous Thomas the Tank Engine – modding really does open up a new world of possibility in games. According to recent documents found, that world is about to get much bigger for Xbox One owners.

Windows Central reports that an upcoming “Xbox Community Content’ update will be bringing over total mod support for the platform. The purpose of this is for developers to be able to few entire modding libraries to weigh their worth and to see if this integration between modding and Xbox One titles would be fruitful. If deemed a success, this will then add entire accesses of mods directly to a game’s store page on the Xbox, very similarly to that of the Steam Workshop. This is also reportedly set to include reviews, ratings, and even paid opportunities.

According to Windows Central, “Microsoft is also placing strong emphasis on mod creators with this platform, giving them tools to promote their mods across Xbox Live’s social features, with access to telemetry on how well their mods are being received and used.”

The whole plan is allegedly set up to be completely accessible for both developers and players. It’s not simply the addition of mods, but an entirely new level of community as well. One of the aspects that many love so much about the Steam Workshop is that the community relationship between players is palpable, making it easier for gamers to connect and enrich their own play experience.

The next update is set to go live this Summer, so hopefully we’ll be learning more, including a confirmation from Microsoft themselves, soon!