Grab An Xbox One S Console And Assassin’s Creed Origins For An Incredible Price

Even though Black Friday weekend is about to draw to a close, that doesn't mean the deals are going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, Cyber Monday is almost upon us, promising a ton of markdowns that gamers will want to take advantage of.

Among those is a new deal being offered up by Newegg on eBay, one that's likely to last for only a limited time considering its value. It not only provides you with a great new console to play around with, but also one of the holiday season's biggest hits.

The bundle includes an Xbox One S 500GB white console with a matching controller and hook-ups, along with a physical copy of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Origins, which you can get for $189.99 right now, with free shipping.

The deal is selling very quickly, so it's likely that it'll only last for a limited time. However, you can get yours here, and have it shipped by the end of the week, depending what area of the U.S. that you live in.

We've already seen a bunch of great Xbox One S bundle deals making the rounds, but this is a damn near unbeatable one, giving you not only the hardware you need to game, but one heck of an example of its power. Check out our review for the full lowdown.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is available now for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.