$2 Now Gets Xbox Series X Users One of the Best RPGs Ever

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One users can currently fork over $2 — or more specifically $2.49 — to the Microsoft Store and get one of the best RPGs ever released in return. The deal is only available for a limited time though as it’s part of a new sale on the Microsoft Store only live until January 14. After this, the 75 percent discount expires. Until then though, the game is dirt cheap. In fact, this is the cheapest the Xbox RPG has ever been on the Microsoft Store.

One of the reasons the RPG is so cheap is it because it’s not very new, but rather from 2008. That said, while aspects of it don’t quite hold up in 2025, it is still one of the best RPGs of all time. In fact, it is widely considered one of the best games of all time across any genre, and this is evident by its 93 on Metacritic and its inclusion in Wikipedia’s best video games ever made list.

In 2008, there were a few notable RPG releases, including Persona 4, Fable 2, Tales of Vesperia, and Valkyria Chronicles. None were more notable at the time than Fallout 3 though. The third major installment in the Fallout series, and the first from Bethesda after it acquired the rights of the IP, Fallout 3 was notable for many reasons. One, it’s very good. Two, it took the series from 2D to 3D. And three, it was an introduction to the series for many, as it was previously quite niche and locked to PC. To this end, it was a pioneering RPG on console.

Right now, on the Microsoft Store the Xbox 360 classic is only $2.49. Of course, while it is an Xbox 360 game, it is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

“Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault,” reads an official description of Fallout 3 for those unfamiliar with the RPG. “Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation.”

Those on Xbox dying to play play Fallout 3 will likely never find it cheaper than this. That said, a remaster/remake is rumored to be in development. Of course, when and if this version releases, it won’t be $2, but it will obviously be an upgraded version in comparison.

