Xbox Halloween Deals Include Fan-Favorite Horror Game for $0.99

Over on the Microsoft Store, the Xbox Halloween Sale has discounted a wide variety of horror games. In the process, some Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S games, in particular, have been made dirt cheap. To this end, those on Xbox looking for something to play this Halloween, but aren’t looking to spend much, will want to peruse the deals below.

All of the deals below — available on the Microsoft Store — are only available for four more days, which means they will actually expire tomorrow. There’s not only horror included though, but games that fit with the spirit of Halloween, such as DOOM.

The cheapest of the cheap deals is for a fan-favorite horror game Slender: The Arrival. While the Slender Man game from the Xbox One generation didn’t land with critics, it did with fans as evident by its high user reviews on both the PlayStation Store and Steam. To this end, on Steam it has an 88 percent approval rating across 7,496 user reviews. Meanwhile, there are no user reviews on the Microsoft Store, but there are on the PlayStation Store, where it has 4.38 stars out of 5 across over 12,000 user reviews.

Other Xbox Games $5 or Less in Halloween Sale

“Slender: The Arrival is the official video game adaptation of Slender Man; the paranormal phenomenon that has been terrifying the curious-minded all around the globe,” reads an official blurb about the game. Back in 2012, Slender: The Eight Pages was released as a short, experimental first-person game that helped breathe new life into the horror genre through its use of unadulterated tension building and fear. Slender: The Arrival is the official re-imagining and expansion of the original game, featuring a brand-new storyline, new characters, improved visuals, great replay value and most importantly, survival horror at its finest.”

