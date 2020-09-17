Xbox One Controller Reportedly Getting Big New Feature

✖

The Xbox One controller is reportedly getting a big new feature next year. This November, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S are releasing, but that doesn't mean Microsoft is going to forget about the millions of players on Xbox One, many of which may wait to make the jump to the next-generation of console gaming to 2021 or beyond. An example of this comes way of a new report from The Verge reporter Tom Warren. According to the report, Xbox One controllers are adding Dynamic Latency Input.

What does this mean? Well, Dynamic Latency Input will improve latency issues. More specifically, it will improve the controller's ability to stay synced to the console, which in turn means there's less latency and input lag, which is a pretty big problem on console, or at least it can be.

The report doesn't divulge a precise release date for the feature, but notes it's coming next year and will work when the controller is paired with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"Microsoft is adding its Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to existing Xbox One controllers next year, and it will work when paired to Series S or Series X console," said Warren over on Twitter. "DLI is designed to keep the controller in sync with the game for analog and digital inputs to reduce latency and input lag."

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source is reputable, nothing here is official. Further, even if this is the plan now, plans change all the time. In other words, even if everything here is 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this report and it's highly unlikely it will as the company has a strict policy of not commenting on reports, rumors, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is shared.