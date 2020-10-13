Xbox Being Sued Over Major Xbox One Controller Problem

✖

Xbox is being sued over a major Xbox One controller problem, a problem that has plagued the Nintendo Switch and also resulted in multiple lawsuits lodged against Nintendo. More specifically, a new lawsuit filed by Donald McFadden claims that like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One controllers, across various models, have a drifting problem. The lawsuit was actually filed back in April via the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, but it's only making the rounds now.

According to the lawsuit, Xbox customers are being made to repair a known fault, or in other words, a fault that Microsoft knows about, but isn't fixing. McFadden themselves notes that they acquired the pricey Xbox Elite Controller, and not long after purchase, McFadden claims the controller's joystick started to drift. Seeing this, McFadden decided to upgrade to the Xbox Elite Controller 2, only to run into the same problem within three to four months.

According to McFadden, Microsoft is well aware of the issue after fielding numerous complaints, however, despite this, “failed to disclose the defect and routinely refuses to repair the controllers without charge when the defect manifests.”

“A simple Google search on this issue reveals multiple forum and message boards dedicated to stick drift; YouTube instructional videos of users attempting to fix the issue on their own; and even replacement joystick components from Amazon and other sellers," adds the lawsuit, which claims that the potentiometer within the joystick contains a major design flaw.

For those that don't know: drifting refers to when an analogue stick moves untouched. And it's a problem that plagues all controllers, including not just Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Xbox One controllers, but even PS4 controllers. However, until this lawsuit, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons have been the focal point of the conversation, mostly because Joy-Cons suffer from the problem more than Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this lawsuit. That said, we will be sure to update the story if Microsoft provides any type of comment or statement. And of course, we will keep you updated as the lawsuit progresses.

H/T, VGC.