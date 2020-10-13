Xbox Game Pass Adding 8 More Games Soon

✖

Microsoft announced another new batch of Xbox Game Pass games this week with eight different titles coming to the console and PC service soon. Those eight games are Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Heave Ho, Katana Zero, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse, ScourgeBringer, Cricket 19, and Supraland, and they’ll all be added between now and October 22nd when the last of the announced games is made available. As always, there are also in-game events running in the many Xbox Game Pass games available that players can take advantage of before they end this month.

Among the games announced, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition would probably be considered the headliner given that it’s one of the more recognizable titles. The strategy game is coming to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass starting on October 15th. A preview of the game can be found below for those who are interested, and since this is the Definitive Edition, it’ll come with all the expansions available and more content to keep players busy.

“Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition completes the celebration of one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises in definitive form,” a preview of the game said. “Command mighty civilizations from across Europe and the Americas or jump to the battlefields of Asia in stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics and with a fully remastered soundtrack. Experience two new game modes: including all previously released expansions and 14 civilizations, plus two brand new civilizations – the Swedes and Inca. Return to adventure with this final chapter in the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition journey.”

Age of Empires aside, you’ll have no shortage of other games to try if you tire of the strategy title. Below you’ll find the dates for when the other games will be added as well as the platforms they’ll be available on.

A big batch calls for big letters: COMING SOONhttps://t.co/hSC6e68BNt pic.twitter.com/7U8LoWqYTZ — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 13, 2020

New Xbox Game Pass Games for October

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – October 15

Heave Ho (PC) ID@Xbox – October 15

Katana Zero (Android, Console & PC) ID@Xbox – October 15

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console & PC) – October 15

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC) – October 15

ScourgeBringer (Console) ID@Xbox – October 21

Cricket 19 (Console) – October 22

Supraland (Console) ID@Xbox – October 22

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost and DOOM Eternal’s Halloween event are among some of the in-game festivities going on now too, so if you’ve got a favorite game you’ve been playing that’s part of Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check and see if it’s got an event going on.