How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X at GameStop for Just $300

You can pre-order an Xbox Series X -- via GameStop -- for just $300. The next-gen Xbox is set to release worldwide on November 10, priced at $500, and accompanied by a $300 Xbox Series S, which will be an inferior console compared to the Series X, hence why it's $200 cheaper. That said, you can get an Xbox Series X through GameStop for the same price as an Xbox Series S, but you're going to have to trade-in some hardware.

According to a promotional email from GameStop, the retailer is taking $200 for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles when traded in towards an Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, a Nintendo Switch and 1TB PS4 will net you $175, while Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, and a 500GB PS4 will result in $125 towards an Xbox Series X. And if you have an Xbox One launch model, you will earn $100 towards your purchase.

At the moment of publishing, it looks like this offer will be available until November 30. Of course, GameStop will continue to take trade-ins after this date, but perhaps not at these values, which makes sense, because at that point the retailer will presumably be sitting on a surplus of last-gen machines.

