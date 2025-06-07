Xbox Store Giving Away Free Games In New Promotion

The Xbox Store is giving away free Xbox One games, Xbox Series X games, and even Xbox 360 games thanks to a new limited-time promotional sale that allows Xbox users to buy one game and get a second free. The sale is pitched as a retro games sale, however, the use of “retro” is not very precise, as evident by games like South Park: The Stick of Truth being included. In fact, its sequel is even included, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and that came out in 2017 with no retro elements at all.

The new Xbox Store sale is live until June 10, 2025. When the next one after this will come around we don’t know. What’s worth noting though is these sales are not common, at least from the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, some of the more notable games and series included in the special promotional sale include: Saints Row, Destroy All Humans, LEGO Harry Potter, South Park, Commandos, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Alwa’s Awakening

Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug

Arcade Game Series: Galaga

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3

Cannon Dancer – Osman

Clockwork Aquario

Commandos 2 HD Remaster

Crawl

Cryogear

Cyber Complex

de Blob

de Blob 2

Death Road to Canada

Destroy All Humans

Destry All Humans 2 Single Player

Flashback

Flooded

Last Beat Enhanced

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle

New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja

Nuclear Blaze

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission

Pig Eat Batll

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Q-YO Blaster

Rise of the Third Power

Ruinverse

Saints Row

Saints Row 2

Saints Row 2: Corporate Warfare

Saints Row 2: Ultor Exposed

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Shadow Gangs

Slam and Roll

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Steel Rain X

Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of Mutants

The Karate Kid Street Rumble

The Rumble Fish +

The Rumble Fish 2

Toki Juju Densetsu

Trigger Witch

Ultracore

Ultratron

WrestleQuest

As always with these sales, the best way to maximize the savings is to purchase two games of the same or similar price because the free game will be the less expensive of the two.

