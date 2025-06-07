Xbox Store Giving Away Free Games In New Promotion

The Xbox Store is giving away free Xbox One games, Xbox Series X games, and even Xbox 360 games thanks to a new limited-time promotional sale that allows Xbox users to buy one game and get a second free. The sale is pitched as a retro games sale, however, the use of “retro” is not very precise, as evident by games like South Park: The Stick of Truth being included. In fact, its sequel is even included, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and that came out in 2017 with no retro elements at all.
The new Xbox Store sale is live until June 10, 2025. When the next one after this will come around we don’t know. What’s worth noting though is these sales are not common, at least from the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, some of the more notable games and series included in the special promotional sale include: Saints Row, Destroy All Humans, LEGO Harry Potter, South Park, Commandos, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Alwa’s Awakening
- Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
- Cannon Dancer – Osman
- Clockwork Aquario
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster
- Crawl
- Cryogear
- Cyber Complex
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Death Road to Canada
- Destroy All Humans
- Destry All Humans 2 Single Player
- Flashback
- Flooded
- Last Beat Enhanced
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle
- New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja
- Nuclear Blaze
- Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission
- Pig Eat Batll
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Q-YO Blaster
- Rise of the Third Power
- Ruinverse
- Saints Row
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row 2: Corporate Warfare
- Saints Row 2: Ultor Exposed
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Shadow Gangs
- Slam and Roll
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steel Rain X
- Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of Mutants
- The Karate Kid Street Rumble
- The Rumble Fish +
- The Rumble Fish 2
- Toki Juju Densetsu
- Trigger Witch
- Ultracore
- Ultratron
- WrestleQuest
As always with these sales, the best way to maximize the savings is to purchase two games of the same or similar price because the free game will be the less expensive of the two.
H/T, True Achievements.