Xbox Exclusive Game Now 100% Free for a Limited Time

An Xbox One exclusive game playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility is now 100% free for a limited time or, more specifically, until July 1. Once redeemed, the game is free to keep perpetually, however, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users must act within this window of time. After this window the Xbox game in question will revert back to its normal $20 price. Meanwhile, it is important to note that unlike similar offers in the past, an Xbox Game Pass subscription is not required to get the free game. That said, the game is included with an XGP subscription.

The free Xbox game in question hails from 2020 when Dontnod Entertainment worked with Xbox Game Studios to release episodic adventure game Tell Me Why. At release, the game was only available on Xbox One and PC, and this has not changed. The game has never been ported elsewhere, which means it remains an Xbox One console exclusive.

For those unfamiliar with Tell Me Why, it released to a 78 on Metacritic, a decent score. That said, it did not resonate or cultivate the level of popularity as some other Dontnod Entertainment games, chiefly Life is Strange.

“In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood,” reads an official description of the game for those curious in knowing more. “Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.”

Those that decide to check out Tell Me Why now that it is free on the Xbox Store should expect a game that, on average, is about 9 to 11 hours long. However, completionists will need more like 13 to 15 hours with the Xbox Game Studios game.

If you have deja vu it is because this is not the first time the Xbox Game Studios game has been made free to all Xbox users on the Microsoft Store. It is seemingly made free every single year to celebrate Pride Month.

As a standalone game, those that check out Tell Me Why don’t need any familiarity with any other game to enjoy it. Meanwhile, there is no word of a sequel in development nor any reason to expect a sequel at this point as the game did not light the world on fire commercially.

