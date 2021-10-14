Xbox One Players Surprised With Rare Stealth Release

Xbox One players have been surprised with a rare stealth release alongside PC users. When it comes to stealth releases, the Nintendo Switch has a borderline monopoly, followed by the PS4 and PS5. It’s very rare for any Xbox console to get a stealth release, but this week that’s exactly what Xbox One users — and Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users, via backward compatibility — got.

More specifically, developer Original Fire Games and publisher Square Enix Collective surprised both Xbox One and PC users with the release of Circuit Superstars, a top-down racer and indie game quietly anticipated by many after its reveal more than two years ago. The game is also “coming soon” to Nintendo Switch and PS4, but right now that’s the only information we have on these versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Circuit Superstars has been available since March 5 on PC via Steam Early Access. Over on the PC digital storefront, the game boasts a “Very Positive” Steam User Review Rating, with 87 percent of 669 user reviews rating the game positively.

“Circuit Superstars is a top-down racer built by racing fans, for racing fans,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The game celebrates generations of multi-disciplinary motorsport, focusing on driving that feels great-but with a high skill ceiling, that will have players spending hours honing their perfect lap. Starting out is simple but learning the nuances of each car’s handling and finding the best racing line through each corner of each track will be a challenge for a long time to come. Not only that, but with the option of fuel usage, tire degradation, and racing damage, even a good pit stop strategy could make the difference between hero and zero. Feel the rubber bite into the road as you pass the start/finish line and dive, brakes squealing, into the first corner!”

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold — click here.