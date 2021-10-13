PS5 Gets Another Xbox Game Today And You May Be Able to Download it For Free

PlayStation 5 is getting another Xbox game today, and technically, it’s available for free for some. The game comes courtesy of Bethesda and id Software, both of which are owned by Xbox, but both of which continue to release some games on PlayStation platforms. Back in August, the pair released a remaster of the original Quake for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Fast-forward two months, and now the game is available via the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS5 as well. On these platforms, the game costs $10, but if you own it on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

“We are excited to launch Quake on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5,” writes Bethesda of the release. “Anyone who purchased Quake on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is eligible for a free next-gen upgrade on the same console family. The next-gen versions are also available for direct digital purchase from next-gen platforms on the (Xbox) Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Additionally, free upgrades are available to Xbox Game Pass members who have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.”

On PS5, the game boasts 4K resolution, 120 FPS, and DualSense Adaptive Trigger support. The same applies to the Xbox Series X version, minus the DualSense Adaptive Trigger support, of course.

It’s still unclear why this remaster is multi-platform and not Xbox console exclusive. With Bethesda games, the pool of examples ia still small, but it seems Xbox will be picking and choosing what games are multi-platform and which aren’t. For example, Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive, but this isn’t.

