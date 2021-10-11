Xbox Is Giving Away Custom Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox Series X Consoles

Xbox has teamed up with the recently released video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for a sweepstakes to give away two custom Xbox Series X consoles that look like SpongeBob SquarePants from, well, SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The method of entry is rather simple as interested folks need only follow the official Xbox account and retweet the sweepstakes tweet to enter. The giveaway ends on October 24th.

As with other branded custom Xbox Series X consoles, the SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ones are essentially the normal consoles with a wrapped bit of art on top. The controllers that come with them are also branded similarly. You can check out what they look like for yourself below:

The official rules make it clear that the custom controllers and Xbox Series X consoles are bundled together with an approximate retail value of $499. There are also only going to be two winners, one for the “Mutant Ninja Turtle artwork” items and one for the “Sponge Bob artwork” items. Winners must also be 18 or older and be legal residents of any region supported by Xbox Live.

As noted above, the sweepstakes for the custom Xbox Series X consoles featuring Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl art ends on October 24th. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The video game is developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and it is published by GameMill Entertainment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Nickelodeon-branded brawler right here. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is available wherever such things are sold so long as you can actually find it in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Xbox Series X right here.

What do you think about the new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighter? Are these kinds of custom Xbox Series X consoles the sort of thing you’d like to see more of in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!