Xbox Leak Hints at New Backwards Compatible Games

One of the Xbox platform’s most compelling features is its backwards compatibility with older games. Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One can play a select library of titles that first released on the original Xbox and Xbox 360. While there are a number of old discs that can be played in current Xbox systems, Microsoft has not updated the list in a bit, which might lead some fans to assume that there won’t be more added in the future. However, XboxEra co-host Shpeshal_Nick has indicated that a datamined list of games has revealed new options that could be coming soon.

“It seems some games may have been datamined, but sometimes OG and 360 games are tested for BC but don’t make the cut so I won’t list any games as to not set expectations. Just a heads up that there’s been activity here so I’d probably expect something in November,” @Shpeshal_Nick wrote on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tweets above were shared on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors Subreddit, where fans discussed a number of games they’d like to see added via backwards compatibility, including Jet Set Radio Future, Max Payne 3, Binary Domain, and Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. Xbox’s backwards compatibility function allows these games to be revisited with some modern updates, making it the superior way to enjoy them. Regardless of what games are added in the feature, Microsoft should have plenty of great options to choose from!

As with any rumor, readers should take this all with a grain of salt. It seems like a safe bet that more backwards compatible Xbox games will be announced at some point, but that November timeframe is hardly set in stone. @Shpeshal_Nick has a very good track record when it comes to Xbox rumors, but a lot can change in the video game industry, and as Nick himself points out, some games are tested for backwards compatibility but don’t end up added. For now, Xbox fans will just have to wait for official news to come.

What backwards compatible games would you like to see added next? Are you a fan of this feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!