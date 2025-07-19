One of the Best Xbox Games of All Time Only $2 on the Microsoft Store

One of the best original Xbox games, and one of the best Xbox games of all time, is currently on sale on the Microsoft Store for just $1.99, thanks to a substantial 80 percent discount. This offer is available to Xbox One users, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. That said, the Microsoft Store deal is only available until August 1. After this, the deal for the OG Xbox game will disappear, with no guarantee it will be as cheap or cheaper anytime soon.

The game in question is 2005’s Psychonauts. While many associate this release from Double Fine Productions with the PS2, it was actually an OG Xbox exclusive for the first two months of its release. And at the time, a notable timed exclusive for the first-ever Xbox console.

Upon release, Psychonauts garnered an 88 on Metacritic and a cult following that waited 16 years for its sequel, Psychonauts 2, to follow-up the mid 2000s classic. There was also Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin in 2017, but this was a VR-only spin-off.

Psychonauts is considered by some as one of the best games not just of its era, but of all time. To this end, despite its age, $2 for it is an absolute steal.

“This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store, for those unfamiliar with it or who need to jog their memory. “In his quest to join the Psychonauts–an elite group of international psychic secret agents–he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp! A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others–to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!”

In addition to the first game, the sequel, the aforementioned Psychonauts 2 is also currently 80% off on the Microsoft Store until July 31. This means it is available to Xbox fans for just $11.99 rather than $59.99.

Those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X that opt to take advantage of this Microsoft Store deal should expect a puzzle platformer that is, on average, about 12 to 15 hours long. Completionists though will need more like 20 hours with the 2005 classic video game.

It is worth noting that Double Fine Productions is now owned by Microsoft, which means Psychonauts is now an Xbox IP. What its future under Xbox is, remains to be seen.

