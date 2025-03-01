One of the Best Xbox Games of All Time Now Lowest Price Ever

One of the greatest video games ever made and available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is currently its lowest price ever on the Microsoft Store for a limited time. In this case, “a limited time” refers to a four day window set to shut on March 4. When it does, the 75% off deal on the Xbox game in question will end, and it will return back to its normal price point of $59.99. Until then though it is $14.99, which isn’t the cheapest of deals on the Microsoft Store, but this specific game has never been cheaper on the Microsoft Store or anywhere else.

The game in question hails from 2018, and many consider it to be the best game from 2018, though it did controversially lose at The Game Awards that year to PlayStation’s God of War reboot. That said, where God of War has a 94 on Metacritic, it has a 97. Meanwhile, where God of War has yet to surpass 30 million units sold, it has sold 70 million units, making it one of the best-selling games of all time, in addition to one of the highest-rated and best games of all time.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games, a prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. While RDR2 is now seven calendar years old, it stills holds up better than any game. In fact, it remains the most impressive open-world and narrative-driven game to date in many measurements. And despite being technically an Xbox One game, it looks as good as any Xbox Series X game.

Those who have never played it can now right this wrong because it is lowest price ever on the Microsoft Store: $14.99. For just $15, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X get a game with about 50 to 85 hours of content, on average, with variance the result in playstyle, skill level, and completion rate. Meanwhile, those that want to 100% the game will need to closer to 180 or 190 hours with the open-world western.

Meanwhile, those that go ahead and purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Microsoft Store should expect to clear out 105.42 GB of space to download not just the campaign, but Red Dead Online, which comes with Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, Rockstar Games does not support Red Dead Online like it does GTA Online, which may make diving into it in 2025 not advisable.

