Xbox Series X Glitch Gives Users $60 Game for Free (Here’s How To Do It)

A new Xbox glitch is giving Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users a free AAA anime game, however, the glitch only appears to work for those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Further, it remains to be seen if the implicated parties — Bandai Namco and Xbox — will honor those that take advantage of the glitch. History suggests the free game download will be revoked as that is typically what comes of glitches like this, however, in the past there have been examples that have been honored and the lucky Xbox users were able to keep their free game.

To grab the free Xbox game, first users will need to install specifically the Xbox One version of the game rather than the Xbox Series X version, and this needs to be done via the Free Play Days promotion. From here, Xbox users will need to launch the game on a console and then choose to upgrade the version of the game to the Xbox Series X|S version. Then exit the game and restart the console to verify the library. Upon doing all of this, Xbox users across Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X should find a free copy of Dragon Ball FighterZ in their libraries.

As Wario64 notes over on social media platform X, as well as the many comments on the post, this trick both works and is live at the moment of publishing. In other words, the glitch has yet to be closed, but it will likely be shortly once Xbox catches on. Whether it will remove the game from the libraries of those that exploited the glitch, remains to be seen.

Those that don’t have Xbox Game Pass but want to take advantage of this deal can always sign up for a one month subscription, and only pay $1 rather than the normal $14.99 thanks to a special promotional price. This is a small price to pay considering the game itself is normally $59.99.

As for what has triggered this glitch, we don’t know, but it is not the first Free Play Days promotion game to suffer this glitch. In other words, it is a reoccurring problem for Xbox.

As for the game, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2018 release from storied fighting developer Arc System Works, which brought the fighting game to market with the help of Bandai Namco, who publishes all the Dragon Ball games. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 85 to 87, and as of May 2023, it has sold over 10 million copies, making it a substantial commercial success. It also notably won Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards that year.

