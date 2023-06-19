GameStop Makes One of the Best Modern Xbox Exclusives $2.99

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has made one of the best modern Xbox exclusives just $2.99. The catch is that the deal is a limited-time offer and it's for a pre-owned version of the Xbox game. The game itself is only available on Xbox One, but it's playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. And despite being nearly a decade old, it still holds up. In other words, if you've never checked it out, it's still worth remedying this. As for the game in question, it's Sunset Overdrive.

Developed by Insomniac Games -- a studio now owned by PlayStation and best known for Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- Sunset Overdrive is an action-adventure game that is fairly reminiscent of dormant Sega series, Jet Set Radio. Upon release on Xbox One in October 28, 2014, Sunset Overdrive garnered an 83 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the better Xbox exclusives of the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S era. That's not a huge claim to fame, but unlike many Xbox exclusives between then and now, it resonated with many.

In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege," reads an official blurb about the game. "A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it's the end of the world, but for you it's a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure."

If you don't want a pre-owned version of the game, you can nab the game digitally on the Microsoft Store for a few extra bucks. More specifically, it's currently $6.59 on the Microsoft Store, though, like the GameStop deal, it's unclear how long this sale will be live. Normally, the game runs at $19.99 on the Microsoft Store. This is the same price of the digital version on GameStop, which is not on sale at the moment.

It's unclear if the series has any future now that Insomniac Games is owned by PlayStation, who now also own the rights to the franchise, though Microsoft still retains the publishing rights for the first game. With Insomniac Games knee deep in Marvel properties and also keeping the Ratchet & Clank series going, it's hard to imagine it will ever get back to this Xbox One gem,