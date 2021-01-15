Xbox Surprises Xbox One and Xbox Series X Players With New Free Game

✖

Xbox has surprised Xbox Series X and Xbox One players with a new free game, or more specifically Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players that are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. In addition to the previously announced free games for the month of January, Microsoft has added to the lineup at the last second with Frontlines: Fuel of War, an Xbox 360 shooter from 2008 that was developed by Kaos Studios and published by THQ and that is playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with the power of backward compatibility.

It's unclear why Microsoft has thrown in this game for no extra cost, and it's currently unclear how long it will be available for free. What we do know is you need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber and right now, as in the moment of publishing, it's free to download and keep like every other Xbox Live Gold Games With Gold January game. This also means that if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the game until you subscribe back up, but as long as your subscription is active, you can play the game as much as you'd like whenever you'd like.

Of course, unless you have a hankering to play an Xbox 360 shooter from 2008, this additional freebie won't be worth much, but the game is usually $15 on the Microsoft Store.

"Frontlines: Fuel of War is a military-themed infantry and vehicle based, open-world first-person shooter," reads an official pitch of the game. "The newly formed Red Star Alliance, led by Russia and China, clash with Western Coalition (U.S. & the European Union) forces over increasing energy shortages. This sets the stage for a massive conventional apocalypse pitting the biggest military powers against each other as they try to defend their interests and support their collapsing economies."

